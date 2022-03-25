Paiho Shih : The Company announced Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
19:22:18
Subject
The Company announced Board of Directors
approved the convening of the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/22
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Taiwan office of the Company.
(No.575,Ho Kang Rd.,Ho Mei Township, Changhua County 508, Taiwan.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
Physical shareholders meeting.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) To report the business of 2021.
(2) Audit Committee's Review Report of 2021.
(3) To report on the compensations distribution to
employees and directors of 2021.
(4) To report the cash dividends of earnings
distribution for 2021.
(5) To report the endorsements/guarantees
amount of the Company and its subsidiaries
accounted for more than 50% of the net worth.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
(2) To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1) Amendments to"Memorandum and Articles of Association".
(The proposal will be adopted by the special resolution.)
(2) Amendments to"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets".
(3) Amendments to"Operational Procedures for Loaning of
Company Funds".
(4) Amendments to "Rules and Procedures for
Shareholders' Meeting".
(5) To lift the non-competition restrictions for new directors
and its representative of the Company.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
(1)To elect the 6th Board of Directors of the Company.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Shareholder(s) holding one percent (1%) or more
of the total number of issued shares may submit to
the Company a proposal for discussion at a general
shareholders'meeting and a list of of candidates
for nominated directors (including independent directors).
(2) The period for submission of shareholders proposals:
2022/04/01-2022/04/11
(3) The location for submission of shareholders proposals：
Taiwan office of the Company.
(4) Address of Taiwan office：
No.575,Ho Kang Rd.,Ho Mei Township,
Changhua County 508, Taiwan.
(5) Shareholders may exercise electronical voting right
at this shareholders' meeting and will be elaborated
on the Meeting Notice.
