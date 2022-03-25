Paiho Shih : The Company announced the Board of Directors' resolution for the dividend distribution.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 3.Period which dividends belong to: 2021/1/1~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share): NT$ 2.5 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):None. 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$): 787,945,315 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):None. 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):None. 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):None. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. 11.Per value of common stock: NT$ 10