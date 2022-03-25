Paiho Shih : The Company announced the Board of Directors' resolution for the dividend distribution.
03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
19:20:32
Subject
The Company announced the Board of Directors'
resolution for the dividend distribution.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to: 2021/1/1~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share): NT$ 2.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$): 787,945,315
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):None.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock: NT$ 10
