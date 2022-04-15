Log in
    8404   KYG684631016

PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(8404)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
36.35 TWD   -0.14%
Paiho Shih : The Company, on behalf of the subsidiary Wuxi Paiho Textile Co., Ltd. , announced the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting.

04/15/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 14:42:05
Subject 
 The Company, on behalf of the subsidiary Wuxi
Paiho Textile Co., Ltd. , announced the resolutions
of  the Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved not to distribute 2021 dividends.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments to "Articles of Association".
(including the change of company name).
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved Financial Statements and Auditors' Report
for the year 2021 audited by Wuxi Liangxi Certified
Public Accountants Co., Ltd.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Board's 2021 work report.
(2)Approved the Board of Supervisors' 2021 work report.
(3)Approved Wuxi Liangxi certified public accountants Co., Ltd
     to audit  the Financial Statements for the year 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 337 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 457 M 394 M 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,35 TWD
Average target price 45,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Kuo-Yen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Mei Hui Lin Head-Finance
Chiang-Tung Huang Deputy GM-Research & Development Management Center
Yung Fu Wu Independent Director
Cheng Chu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.97%394
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON, SOCIÉTÉ EUROPÉENNE-11.97%346 545
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.17%50 530
V.F. CORPORATION-23.25%21 755
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.12%20 163
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.99%14 558