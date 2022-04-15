Paiho Shih : The Company, on behalf of the subsidiary Wuxi Paiho Textile Co., Ltd. , announced the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved not to distribute 2021 dividends. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved amendments to "Articles of Association". (including the change of company name). 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved Financial Statements and Auditors' Report for the year 2021 audited by Wuxi Liangxi Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the Board's 2021 work report. (2)Approved the Board of Supervisors' 2021 work report. (3)Approved Wuxi Liangxi certified public accountants Co., Ltd to audit the Financial Statements for the year 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.