Paiho Shih : The Company, on behalf of the subsidiary Wuxi Paiho Textile Co., Ltd. , announced the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting.
04/15/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
14:42:05
Subject
The Company, on behalf of the subsidiary Wuxi
Paiho Textile Co., Ltd. , announced the resolutions
of the Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved not to distribute 2021 dividends.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments to "Articles of Association".
(including the change of company name).
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved Financial Statements and Auditors' Report
for the year 2021 audited by Wuxi Liangxi Certified
Public Accountants Co., Ltd.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Board's 2021 work report.
(2)Approved the Board of Supervisors' 2021 work report.
(3)Approved Wuxi Liangxi certified public accountants Co., Ltd
to audit the Financial Statements for the year 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
