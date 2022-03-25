Paiho Shih : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/25 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/25 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,141,094 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,796,212 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,083,181 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,143,340 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,332,568 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,248,644 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.96 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):15,208,233 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):9,279,649 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):5,927,992 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.