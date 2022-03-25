Paiho Shih : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,141,094
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,796,212
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,083,181
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,143,340
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,332,568
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,248,644
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.96
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):15,208,233
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,279,649
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,927,992
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.