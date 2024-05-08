Tel Aviv, Israel - May 8, 2024 - PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, participated in an interview with Proactiveinvestors.com.

During the interview, Mr. Hadar discussed the advantages of PRF-110 to help tackle the opioid epidemic, including its ability to provide extended post-operative pain relief without the use of opioids, as well as the market potential for the product, and positive updates on the Company's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial.

The interview can be viewed on ProactiveInvestors.com or on their YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@Proactive247

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

