    PRFX   IL0011651580

PAINREFORM LTD.

(PRFX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:44 2022-12-29 pm EST
0.4800 USD   +20.82%
PainReform Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2022
PU
PainReform Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2022
AQ
11/14Painreform : CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
PainReform : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

12/29/2022 | 04:35pm EST
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-257968 and 333-265902) and Form F-3 (File No. 333-259318), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.


On December 29, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PainReform Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the five proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated November 25, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

PainReform Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
PainReform Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2022
PU
PainReform Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2022
AQ
11/14Painreform : CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
PainReform Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
PainReform Provides Further Update on Manufacturing of PRF-110
AQ
PainReform Ltd. Provides Further Update on Manufacturing of PRF-110
CI
PainReform Provides PRF-110 Manufacturing Update
AQ
PainReform Ltd. Provides PRF-110 Manufacturing Update
CI
PainReform to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
PainReform Receives Minimum Bid Price Compliance Warning From Nasdaq
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,90 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,22 M 4,22 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 86,7%
Ilan Hadar Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ehud Geller Chairman
Eli Hazum Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sigal Aviel Chief Operating Officer
Efi Cohen-Arazi Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAINREFORM LTD.-70.13%4
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.72%461 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.10%347 024
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.59%300 055
ABBVIE INC.19.82%286 803
PFIZER, INC.-13.41%285 156