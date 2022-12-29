PainReform : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐





On December 29, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PainReform Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the five proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated November 25, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 25, 2022.