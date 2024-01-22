Official PAINREFORM LTD. press release

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that management will be participating at The Microcap Conference which is being held on January 30 - February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Ilan Hadar, CEO of the Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 31st at 10:50 AM EST in Track 2 and Thursday, February 1st at 10:25 AM EST in Track 5. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact prfx@crescendo-ir.com.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, please follow this link.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. For more information and to register for The Microcap Conference, please visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

