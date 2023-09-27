EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/investorcenter/financial-reports

Language:English
Company:PAION AG
Heussstraße 25
52078 Aachen
Germany
Internet:www.paion.com

 
