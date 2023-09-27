EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/investorcenter/financial-reports
