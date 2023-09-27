EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.09.2023 / 18:20 CET/CEST

PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023

Address: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023

Address: https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/investorcenter/financial-reports



