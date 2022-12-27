Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Paion AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PA8   DE000A0B65S3

PAION AG

(PA8)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-12-27 am EST
0.4500 EUR   -2.91%
10:06aDd : PAION AG: Gregor Siebert, buy
EQ
12/16PAION AG issues statement on planned capital measure
EQ
12/15Paion : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
DD: PAION AG: Gregor Siebert, buy

12/27/2022 | 10:06am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2022 / 16:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gregor
Last name(s): Siebert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PAION AG

b) LEI
529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.467 EUR 2068.81 EUR
0.485 EUR 17251.45 EUR
0.479 EUR 2040.54 EUR
0.479 EUR 1628.60 EUR
0.479 EUR 1120.86 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.4822 EUR 24110.26 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Heussstraße 25
52078 Aachen
Germany
Internet: www.paion.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80153  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PAION AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7,13 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -23,2 M -23,2 M
Net cash 2021 5,71 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart PAION AG
Duration : Period :
Paion AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregor Siebert Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schlenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Christoph Tanner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAION AG-61.38%35
MODERNA, INC.-21.62%76 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.75%37 861
LONZA GROUP AG-40.40%36 116
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.29%29 268
SEAGEN INC.-17.84%23 583