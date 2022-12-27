DD: PAION AG: Gregor Siebert, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.12.2022 / 16:04 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gregor Last name(s): Siebert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PAION AG

b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B65S3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.467 EUR 2068.81 EUR 0.485 EUR 17251.45 EUR 0.479 EUR 2040.54 EUR 0.479 EUR 1628.60 EUR 0.479 EUR 1120.86 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.4822 EUR 24110.26 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/12/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT

