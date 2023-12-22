EQS-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PAION AG: Sale of the business operations Aachen (Germany), 22 December 2023 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, PA8) announces that PAION AG and its German subsidiary, PAION Deutschland GmbH, with the approval of the preliminary insolvency administrator of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH, attorney Dr. Mark Boddenberg, today concluded negotiations with the HumanWell Healthcare Group and entered into an agreement on the sale of the essential business operations of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH. The proceeds from the sale will go to the insolvency estates of the two companies. PAION AG and PAION GmbH will be wound up as part of the insolvency proceedings; shareholders of PAION AG are not expected to receive any payments.



