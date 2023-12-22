EQS-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PAION AG: Sale of the business operations
22-Dec-2023
PAION AG: Sale of the business operations
Aachen (Germany), 22 December 2023 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, PA8) announces that PAION AG and its German subsidiary, PAION Deutschland GmbH, with the approval of the preliminary insolvency administrator of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH, attorney Dr. Mark Boddenberg, today concluded negotiations with the HumanWell Healthcare Group and entered into an agreement on the sale of the essential business operations of PAION AG and PAION Deutschland GmbH. The proceeds from the sale will go to the insolvency estates of the two companies. PAION AG and PAION GmbH will be wound up as part of the insolvency proceedings; shareholders of PAION AG are not expected to receive any payments.
PAION contact:
Ralf Penner
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
PAION AG
Heussstrasse 25
52078 Aachen – Germany
Phone +49 241 4453-152
E-mail r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com
Paion AG is a Germany-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company's main product is remimazolam, an intravenous ultra-short-acting benzodiazepine sedative and anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterase and not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. In addition to that, remimazolam, which is in Phase III clinical development, can be reversed with flumazenil to terminate sedation and anesthesia, if necessary. The product can be used for general anesthesia in Europe and procedural sedation in the United States. The Company operates sites in Aachen, Germany, Cambridge, the United Kingdom, and New Jersey, the United States.