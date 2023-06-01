Paion : Curriculum Vitae Dr. Karin Dorrepaal

Curriculum Vitae - Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal

Dr. Karin Dorrepaal is a member of PAION's Supervisory Board since October 2012. She has broad experience in the Life Science Industry. After four years as a research fellow at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Dr. Dorrepaal received her Ph.D. in medicine from the Free University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. She went on to study at the Rotterdam School of Management where she obtained an MBA. In 1990, Dr. Dorrepaal joined Booz Allen Hamilton, Management Consultants. She specialized in the pharmaceutical industry and advised major companies on issues regarding strategy, sales, marketing and supply chain. At the Schering Group, Dr. Dorrepaal took charge of several projects including re-designing sales and marketing functions in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. In 2000, Dr. Dorrepaal was appointed Vice President of Booz Allen.

In 2004 the Supervisory Board of Schering AG appointed Karin Dorrepaal to the Board of Executive Directors of Schering AG.

Dr. Dorrepaal's responsibilities included the Global Business Unit Diagnostic Imaging including its daughter company Medrad, Supply Chain (production) and Procurement.

After Bayer AG acquired Schering AG, Dr Dorrepaal left the company and since has several non- executive roles amongst others in Germany with Gerresheimer AG, Paion AG and she is on the Triton Private Equity Industry Board. In The Netherlands with Van Eeghen & Co B.V und Intravacc B.V. In Ireland Belgium with Kerry Group plc y. In Spain with Almirall SA.

Other supervisory board memberships or non-executive mandates