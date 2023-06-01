Advanced search
    PA8   DE000A3E5EG5

PAION AG

(PA8)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:42:04 2023-06-01 am EDT
5.625 EUR   +1.35%
09:23aPaion : Invitation including Agenda and Attendance
PU
09:23aPaion : Information pursuant to section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) / Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
PU
09:23aPaion : Information on shareholders' rights
PU
Paion : Curriculum Vitae Dr. Karin Dorrepaal

06/01/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Curriculum Vitae - Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal

Dr. Karin Dorrepaal is a member of PAION's Supervisory Board since October 2012. She has broad experience in the Life Science Industry. After four years as a research fellow at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Dr. Dorrepaal received her Ph.D. in medicine from the Free University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. She went on to study at the Rotterdam School of Management where she obtained an MBA. In 1990, Dr. Dorrepaal joined Booz Allen Hamilton, Management Consultants. She specialized in the pharmaceutical industry and advised major companies on issues regarding strategy, sales, marketing and supply chain. At the Schering Group, Dr. Dorrepaal took charge of several projects including re-designing sales and marketing functions in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. In 2000, Dr. Dorrepaal was appointed Vice President of Booz Allen.

In 2004 the Supervisory Board of Schering AG appointed Karin Dorrepaal to the Board of Executive Directors of Schering AG.

Dr. Dorrepaal's responsibilities included the Global Business Unit Diagnostic Imaging including its daughter company Medrad, Supply Chain (production) and Procurement.

After Bayer AG acquired Schering AG, Dr Dorrepaal left the company and since has several non- executive roles amongst others in Germany with Gerresheimer AG, Paion AG and she is on the Triton Private Equity Industry Board. In The Netherlands with Van Eeghen & Co B.V und Intravacc B.V. In Ireland Belgium with Kerry Group plc y. In Spain with Almirall SA.

Other supervisory board memberships or non-executive mandates

  • Almirall S.A., Barcelona/Spain
  • Gerresheimer AG, Dusseldorf/Germany
  • Kerry Group plc, Tralee/Ireland
  • Triton Beteiligungsberatung GmbH, Frankfurt/Germany
  • Van Eeghen & Co B.V., Amsterdam/The Netherlands
  • Intravacc B.V., Bilthoven/The Netherlands

Disclaimer

Paion AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:22:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 7,13 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -23,2 M -23,2 M
Net cash 2021 5,71 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 92,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregor Siebert Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schlenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Christoph Tanner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAION AG25.99%42
MODERNA, INC.-28.90%48 684
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%46 289
SEAGEN INC.52.28%36 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.89%36 536
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.54%23 039
