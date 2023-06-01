Advanced search
Paion : Curriculum Vitae Dr. Mirko Sickinger

06/01/2023
Brief Vita - Attorney Dr. Mirko Jean Sickinger, LL.M.

Dr. Mirko Jean Sickinger, LL.M. is an attorney and partner at law firm Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek. He has extensive experience in the area of stock corporation and capital markets law.

After training as a banker at Westdeutsche Landesbank, he studied law at the University of Cologne. Dr. Sickinger received his doctorate fromthe Institute for Labor and Commercial Law at the University of Cologne under Prof. Dr. Wiedemann. He passed the Second State Examination in Law in the district of the Higher Regional Court of Cologne.

He earned a Master of Laws degree from Columbia Law School. He was also a fellow of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation during his legal training.

In 1994, Dr. Sickinger began working as a lawyer at the law firm Hengeler Mueller. In 1996, he moved to the law firm Haarmann Hemmelrath and was appointed partner there. Since 2006, he has now been working at the law firm Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek in Cologne.

Dr. Sickinger is also a member of the board of directors of the Arbeitskreis deutscher Aufsichtsrat e.V. and the Interessenverband kapitalmarktorientierter KMU e.V.

Finally, he is co-editor of the BOARD magazine for supervisory boards.

His practice focuses on corporate and capital markets law as well as M&A. The transactions he advises on mainly include IPOs and secondary offerings, bond placements and other corporate financings, public takeover offers and acquisitions of privately held companies. A further focus is the support of shareholders' meetings.

Current mandates in control and supervisory bodies and other activities

  • None

1

Disclaimer

Paion AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:22:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
