Paion : Information pursuant to section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) / Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023
THIS IS A CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE GERMAN INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OUTSTANDING WHICH IS PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. ONLY THE GERMAN VERSION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS LEGALLY BINDING ON PAION AG. NO WARRANTY IS MADE AS TO THE ACCURACY OF THIS TRANSLATION AND PAION AG ASSUMES NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT THERETO.
Informationpursuant to Section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3
of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-DVO 2018/1212).
A. Content of the communication
1. unique identifier of the event
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PAIVOHV20230712
2. type of message
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Information on the issuer
1. ISIN
ISIN: DE000A3E5EG5
2. name of the issuer
PAION AG
C. Information on the Annual General Meeting
1.date of the general meeting
July 12, 2023
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712
2.time of the general meeting
10:00 (CEST)
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 8:00 UTC
3. type of general meeting
Ordinary Annual General Meeting as virtual Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders or
their proxies
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: GMET
4. place of the general meeting
Transmission will be made from Forum M, Buchkremerstraße 1-7, 52062 Aachen, Germany, online at
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting to follow the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
in picture and sound and to exercise shareholders' rights
The venue of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is Forum M,
Buchkremerstraße 1-7, 52062 Aachen, Germany.
5. recording date
As per convocation: June 21, 2023, 00:00 (CEST) (22:00 UTC)
(corresponds practically to June 20, 2023, 24:00 (CEST) (22:00 UTC)
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230621
(practical: 20230620 (cob)
6. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL)
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Postal Vote
1. type of participation of the
Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot
shareholder
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: EV (According to ISO20022: MAIL, EVOT);
2. deadline set by the issuer for
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative
the notification of participation
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC
3. deadline for voting set by the
Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot:
•
by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,
issuer
22:00 UTC.
•
under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format
pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC
•
via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the
time of the end of voting during the AGM as
determined by the chairman of the meeting; in the format pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212:
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023
20230712, until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as determined by the chairman of the
meeting
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Exercise of voting rights by proxy and instructions to the proxies
appointed by the Company
1. type of participation of the
Exercise of voting rights by proxy and instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company
shareholder
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PX (According to ISO20022: PRXY)
2. deadline set by the issuer for
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative
the notification of participation
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC
3. deadline for voting set by the
Exercise voting rights by granting power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the
Company:
issuer
•
by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,
22:00 UTC.
•
under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format
pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC
•
via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the
time of the end of voting during the AGM as
determined by the chairman of the AGM; in the format pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230712,
until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as determined by the chairman of the AGM
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Participation by authorized third parties
1. type of participation of the
Exercise of voting rights by authorized third parties
shareholder
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PX (According to ISO20022: PRXY)
2. deadline set by the issuer for
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative
the notification of participation
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC
3. deadline for voting set by the
Transmission of a power of attorney:
issuer
•
by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,
22:00 UTC.
•
under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format
pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC
•
via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the time of the closing of the AGM; in the format
pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230712, until the time of the closing of the AGM
D. Participation in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Monitoring of the virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting by
means of electronic video and audio transmission via the AGM portal
1. type of participation of the
Monitoring of the virtual shareholders' meeting by means of electronic video and audio transmission via the AGM
shareholder
shareholder portal
2. deadline set by the issuer for
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative
the notification of participation
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC
3. deadline for voting set by the
On July 12, 2023, from the beginning of the Annual General Meeting until the closing of the Annual General Meeting
issuer
by the chairman of the meeting
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712, from the beginning of the Annual General Meeting until
the closing of the Annual General Meeting by the chairman of the meeting.
E. Agenda - Agenda item 1
1. clear identification of the
1.
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements approved by the
Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2022, the management reports for the Company and the Group for the
financial year 2022, including the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022, and the explanatory
report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to Secs. 289a (1) and 315a (1) of the German Commercial
Code as of December 31, 2022
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
_
5. alternative options for voting
_
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
1. clear identification of the
2.
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the fiscal year 2022
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
1. clear identification of the
3.
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4
1. clear identification of the
4.
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated
financial statements as well as the auditor for any review of the condensed financial statements and the interim
management report and for any review of additional interim financial information
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5
1. clear identification of the
5.
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Presentation of the compensation report for fiscal year 2022 for discussion
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
-
5. alternative options for voting
-
E. Agenda - Agenda item 6.1
1. clear identification of the
6.1
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 6.2
1. clear identification of the
6.2
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Mirko Jean Sickinger
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 7.1
1. clear identification of the
7.1
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Amendments to the Articles of Association concerning virtual shareholders' meetings
Resolution on the amendment of section 24 of the Articles of Association to authorize the Executive Board to hold
virtual shareholders' meetings
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 7.2
1. clear identification of the
7.2
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Amendments to the Articles of Association concerning virtual shareholders' meetings
Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association to enable members of the Supervisory Board to
participate in a virtual Annual General Meeting by means of video and audio transmission
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
5. alternative options for voting
Approval, rejection, abstention
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 8
1. clear identification of the
8
agenda item
2. heading of the agenda item
Amendment to the Articles of Association on the provision of proof of entitlement to attend the Annual General
Meeting and to exercise voting rights
Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association concerning the provision of proof of entitlement to
attend the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights
3. uniform resource locator
https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting
(URL) of the documents
4. vote
Binding vote
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - Request for additions to the agenda pursuant
to Section 122 (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
1. subject of the deadline
Sending the request for addition to the agenda
2. applicable issuer term
June 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230611, 22:00 (UTC); access authoritative.
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - countermotions and election proposals
pursuant to Sections 126 (1) and (4), 127, 130a (5) sentence 3, 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 3 of the Stock Corporation
Act
1. subject of the deadline
Sending of countermotions and election proposals to be made accessible in relation to proposed resolutions
the agenda
2. applicable issuer term
June 27, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230627, 22:00 (UTC)
Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023
In addition, on the day of the Annual General Meeting, July 12, 2023, from the beginning until the closing of the
Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting
In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712, from the beginning to the closing of the general meeting
by the chairman of the general meeting.
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to submit comments pursuant to Section
130a (1) to (4) AktG
1. subject of the deadline
Submission of comments on the items on the agenda by electronic communication in
Text form
2. applicable
July 06, 2023 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative
Issuer deadline
In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230706, 22:00 (UTC)
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to speak pursuant to sections 118a (1)
sentence 2 no. 7, 130a (5) and (6) of the AktG
1. subject of the deadline
Right to speak at the Annual General Meeting by way of video communication via the AGM shareholder portal
2. applicable
July 12, 2023, in accordance with the procedure provided for this purpose during the Annual General Meeting.
Issuer deadline
In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, according to the procedure provided for this purpose during the
Annual General Meeting.
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to information pursuant to sections 118a
(1) sentence 2 no. 4, 131 (1) AktG
1. subject of the deadline
Right to information at the Annual General Meeting by way of video communication via the AGM shareholder portal
2. applicable
July 12, 2023, in accordance with the procedure provided for this purpose during the Annual General Meeting
Issuer deadline
In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, according to the procedure provided for this purpose during the
Annual General Meeting.
F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - objection to resolutions of the Annual General
Meeting pursuant to Section 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 8 in conjunction with Section 245 of the German Stock
Corporation Act (AktG)
1. subject of the deadline
Declaration of objection to the notary's minutes against resolutions of the Annual General Meeting by means of
electronic communication via the AGM shareholder portal
2. applicable
July 12, 2023, from the beginning to the closing of the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Annual
Issuer deadline
General Meeting
In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, from the beginning to the closing of the general meeting by the
chairman
of the general meeting.
