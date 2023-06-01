Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Paion AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PA8   DE000A3E5EG5

PAION AG

(PA8)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:47:49 2023-06-01 am EDT
5.610 EUR   +1.08%
09:23aPaion : Invitation including Agenda and Attendance
PU
09:23aPaion : Information pursuant to section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) / Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
PU
09:23aPaion : Information on shareholders' rights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paion : Information pursuant to section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) / Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

06/01/2023 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023

THIS IS A CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE GERMAN INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OUTSTANDING WHICH IS PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. ONLY THE GERMAN VERSION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS LEGALLY BINDING ON PAION AG. NO WARRANTY IS MADE AS TO THE ACCURACY OF THIS TRANSLATION AND PAION AG ASSUMES NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT THERETO.

Informationpursuant to Section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3

of the Annex to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (EU-DVO 2018/1212).

Type of indication

Description

A. Content of the communication

1. unique identifier of the event

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PAIVOHV20230712

2. type of message

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1. ISIN

ISIN: DE000A3E5EG5

2. name of the issuer

PAION AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1.date of the general meeting

July 12, 2023

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712

2.time of the general meeting

10:00 (CEST)

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 8:00 UTC

3. type of general meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting as virtual Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders or

their proxies

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: GMET

4. place of the general meeting

Transmission will be made from Forum M, Buchkremerstraße 1-7, 52062 Aachen, Germany, online at

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting to follow the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

in picture and sound and to exercise shareholders' rights

The venue of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is Forum M,

Buchkremerstraße 1-7, 52062 Aachen, Germany.

5. recording date

As per convocation: June 21, 2023, 00:00 (CEST) (22:00 UTC)

(corresponds practically to June 20, 2023, 24:00 (CEST) (22:00 UTC)

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230621

(practical: 20230620 (cob)

6. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL)

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Postal Vote

1. type of participation of the

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot

shareholder

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: EV (According to ISO20022: MAIL, EVOT);

2. deadline set by the issuer for

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative

the notification of participation

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC

3. deadline for voting set by the

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot:

by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,

issuer

22:00 UTC.

under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format

pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC

via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as

determined by the chairman of the meeting; in the format pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212:

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023

20230712, until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as determined by the chairman of the

meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Exercise of voting rights by proxy and instructions to the proxies

appointed by the Company

1. type of participation of the

Exercise of voting rights by proxy and instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

shareholder

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PX (According to ISO20022: PRXY)

2. deadline set by the issuer for

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative

the notification of participation

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC

3. deadline for voting set by the

Exercise voting rights by granting power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the

Company:

issuer

by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,

22:00 UTC.

under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format

pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC

via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as

determined by the chairman of the AGM; in the format pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230712,

until the time of the end of voting during the AGM as determined by the chairman of the AGM

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Participation by authorized third parties

1. type of participation of the

Exercise of voting rights by authorized third parties

shareholder

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: PX (According to ISO20022: PRXY)

2. deadline set by the issuer for

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative

the notification of participation

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC

3. deadline for voting set by the

Transmission of a power of attorney:

issuer

by mail or e-mail: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230711,

22:00 UTC.

under the conditions of Section 67c AktG by intermediaries: July 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); in the format

pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230711, 22:00 UTC

via the AGM shareholder portal: July 12, 2023, until the time of the closing of the AGM; in the format

pursuant to EU Regulation 2018/1212: 20230712, until the time of the closing of the AGM

D. Participation in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Monitoring of the virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting by

means of electronic video and audio transmission via the AGM portal

1. type of participation of the

Monitoring of the virtual shareholders' meeting by means of electronic video and audio transmission via the AGM

shareholder

shareholder portal

2. deadline set by the issuer for

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by: July 05, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST); access authoritative

the notification of participation

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230705, 22:00 UTC

3. deadline for voting set by the

On July 12, 2023, from the beginning of the Annual General Meeting until the closing of the Annual General Meeting

issuer

by the chairman of the meeting

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712, from the beginning of the Annual General Meeting until

the closing of the Annual General Meeting by the chairman of the meeting.

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1. clear identification of the

1.

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements approved by the

Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2022, the management reports for the Company and the Group for the

financial year 2022, including the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022, and the explanatory

report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to Secs. 289a (1) and 315a (1) of the German Commercial

Code as of December 31, 2022

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

_

5. alternative options for voting

_

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1. clear identification of the

2.

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the fiscal year 2022

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1. clear identification of the

3.

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1. clear identification of the

4.

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated

financial statements as well as the auditor for any review of the condensed financial statements and the interim

management report and for any review of additional interim financial information

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5

1. clear identification of the

5.

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Presentation of the compensation report for fiscal year 2022 for discussion

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

-

5. alternative options for voting

-

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6.1

1. clear identification of the

6.1

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6.2

1. clear identification of the

6.2

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Mirko Jean Sickinger

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 7.1

1. clear identification of the

7.1

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Amendments to the Articles of Association concerning virtual shareholders' meetings

Resolution on the amendment of section 24 of the Articles of Association to authorize the Executive Board to hold

virtual shareholders' meetings

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 7.2

1. clear identification of the

7.2

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Amendments to the Articles of Association concerning virtual shareholders' meetings

Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association to enable members of the Supervisory Board to

participate in a virtual Annual General Meeting by means of video and audio transmission

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

5. alternative options for voting

Approval, rejection, abstention

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 8

1. clear identification of the

8

agenda item

2. heading of the agenda item

Amendment to the Articles of Association on the provision of proof of entitlement to attend the Annual General

Meeting and to exercise voting rights

Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association concerning the provision of proof of entitlement to

attend the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights

3. uniform resource locator

https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting

(URL) of the documents

4. vote

Binding vote

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: BV

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - Request for additions to the agenda pursuant

to Section 122 (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

1. subject of the deadline

Sending the request for addition to the agenda

2. applicable issuer term

June 11, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230611, 22:00 (UTC); access authoritative.

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - countermotions and election proposals

pursuant to Sections 126 (1) and (4), 127, 130a (5) sentence 3, 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 3 of the Stock Corporation

Act

1. subject of the deadline

Sending of countermotions and election proposals to be made accessible in relation to proposed resolutions

the agenda

2. applicable issuer term

June 27, 2023, 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230627, 22:00 (UTC)

Annual General Meeting of PAION AG on July 12, 2023

In addition, on the day of the Annual General Meeting, July 12, 2023, from the beginning until the closing of the

Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting

In the format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230712, from the beginning to the closing of the general meeting

by the chairman of the general meeting.

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to submit comments pursuant to Section

130a (1) to (4) AktG

1. subject of the deadline

Submission of comments on the items on the agenda by electronic communication in

Text form

2. applicable

July 06, 2023 24:00 (CEST); access authoritative

Issuer deadline

In format according to EU-DVO 2018/1212: 20230706, 22:00 (UTC)

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to speak pursuant to sections 118a (1)

sentence 2 no. 7, 130a (5) and (6) of the AktG

1. subject of the deadline

Right to speak at the Annual General Meeting by way of video communication via the AGM shareholder portal

2. applicable

July 12, 2023, in accordance with the procedure provided for this purpose during the Annual General Meeting.

Issuer deadline

In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, according to the procedure provided for this purpose during the

Annual General Meeting.

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - right to information pursuant to sections 118a

(1) sentence 2 no. 4, 131 (1) AktG

1. subject of the deadline

Right to information at the Annual General Meeting by way of video communication via the AGM shareholder portal

2. applicable

July 12, 2023, in accordance with the procedure provided for this purpose during the Annual General Meeting

Issuer deadline

In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, according to the procedure provided for this purpose during the

Annual General Meeting.

F. Indication of deadlines for exercising other shareholders' rights - objection to resolutions of the Annual General

Meeting pursuant to Section 118a (1) sentence 2 no. 8 in conjunction with Section 245 of the German Stock

Corporation Act (AktG)

1. subject of the deadline

Declaration of objection to the notary's minutes against resolutions of the Annual General Meeting by means of

electronic communication via the AGM shareholder portal

2. applicable

July 12, 2023, from the beginning to the closing of the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman of the Annual

Issuer deadline

General Meeting

In the format according to EU-DVO: 20230712, from the beginning to the closing of the general meeting by the

chairman of the general meeting.

Disclaimer

Paion AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:22:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAION AG
09:23aPaion : Invitation including Agenda and Attendance
PU
09:23aPaion : Information pursuant to section 125 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)..
PU
09:23aPaion : Information on shareholders' rights
PU
09:23aPaion : Curriculum Vitae Dr. Karin Dorrepaal
PU
09:23aPaion : Curriculum Vitae Dr. Mirko Sickinger
PU
09:23aPaion : Report of the supervisory board
PU
09:23aPaion : Annual financial report 2022 (includes Group and AG reports)
PU
09:23aPaion : Notes on video communication
PU
09:23aPaion : 2) Proxy Authorisation for Third Person
PU
09:23aPaion : 3) Proxy Authorisation for Company Nominees
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAION AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7,13 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
Net income 2021 -21,8 M -23,2 M -23,2 M
Net cash 2021 5,71 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart PAION AG
Duration : Period :
Paion AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 260%
Managers and Directors
Gregor Siebert Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schlenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Christoph Tanner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAION AG25.99%42
MODERNA, INC.-28.90%48 684
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%46 289
SEAGEN INC.52.28%36 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.89%36 536
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.54%23 039
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer