Paion : Invitation including Agenda and Attendance

THIS IS A CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE GERMAN INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PAION AG, WHICH IS PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. ONLY THE GERMAN VERSION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS LEGALLY BINDING ON PAION AG. NO WARRANTY IS MADE AS TO THE ACCURACY OF THIS TRANSLATION AND PAION AG ASSUMES NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT THERETO. PAION AG Aachen - ISIN DE000A3E5EG5 - - WKN A3E5EG - Invitation to the Annual General Meeting We hereby invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The Annual General Meeting 2023 of PAION AG, Aachen, Germany, will be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (except for the proxies appointed by the Company). The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast with images and sound via an internet-based AGM shareholder portal for duly registered and legitimized shareholders and their proxies. The voting rights of shareholders and their proxies will be exercised exclusively by postal vote or by granting power of attorney to the proxies appointed by the Company. The venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the Stock Corporation Act is Forum M, Buchkremerstrasse1-7, 52062 Aachen, Germany.A physical presence of the shareholders and their proxies (with the exception of the proxies nominated by the Company) at the location of the Annual General Meeting is excluded. For further details, please refer to the additional information and notes at the end of the invitation following the agenda. Agenda 1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2022, the manage- ment reports for the Company and the Group for the financial year 2022, including the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022, and the explanatory report of the Management Board on the disclosures pursuant to sections 289a (1) and 315a (1) of

the German Commercial Code as of December 31, 202 2. The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Executive Board; the annual financial statements are thus adopted. A resolution by the Annual General Meeting on this agenda item 1 is therefore not intended and notnecessary.Rather, the documents referred to are merely to be made available to the Annual General Meeting and explained by the Management Board or - in the case of the report of the Supervisory Board - by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. These documents can be viewed on the internet at https://www.paion.com/media-and-inves-tors/annual-general-meeting/ and will also be accessible during the Annual General Meeting and will also be sent to shareholders free of charge without delay upon request. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for fiscal year 202 2.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board propose that the actions of the members of the Management Board holding office in the fiscal year 2022 be approved. Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 202 financial year 2

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board propose that the acts of the members of the Supervisory Board holding office in the fiscal year 2022 be ratified. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements as well as the auditor for a possible re- view of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report and for a possible review of additional interim financial information.

The Supervisory Board proposes - based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee - that Baker Tilly Holding GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, headquartered in Düssel- dorf, Munich branch office as auditors of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023; in the event of a review of the condensed financial statements and the interim manage- ment report (sections 115 (5) and 117 no. 2 of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG -

German Securities Trading Act)) for the first half of the financial year 2023, as auditor for such a review; and in the event of a review of additional interim financial information (section 115 (7) of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG - German Securities Trading Act)) for the first and/or third quarter of the financial year 2023 and/or for the first quarter of the financial year 2024, to be the auditor for such a review to order. 5. Presentation of the compensation report for fiscal year 2022 for discussion Under the Act Implementing the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II), the Manage- ment Board and Supervisory Board must prepare an annual compensation report in accordance with section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and submit it to the Annual Gen- eral Meeting for approval in accordance with section 120a (4) AktG or, under the conditions of section 120a (5) AktG, for discussion. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have prepared a compensation report on the compensation granted and owed to each member of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the financial year 2022. The compensation report was audited by the auditors in accordance with § 162 (3) AktG and issued with an audit opinion. As the Company is a listed medium-sized corporation within the meaning of Section 267 (2) of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and therefore meets the requirements of Sec- tion 120a (5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the compensation report will not be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution on approval but will be discussed under a separate agenda item. A resolutionof the AnnualGeneral Meeting on this item 5 of the agenda is therefore not required. The compensation report for the financial year 2022, prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), and the auditor's report on its audit are printed in Section II. ('Further information on the agenda') of this invitation and are available from the time the Annual General Meeting is convened and during the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website at https://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/annual-general-meeting accessible.

6. Elections to the Supervisory Board Pursuant to Sections 95, 96 (1), 101 (1) AktG and Section 12 (1) of the Articles of Association of PAION AG, the Supervisory Board of PAION AG is composed of five members. The Annual General Meeting is not bound by election proposals. 6.1 Election of Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal to the Supervisory Board The term of office of Supervisory Board member Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2023, i.e. the Annual General Meeting convened with this invitation. The Supervisory Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Dr. Dorrepaal be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a further term of office. Against this background, the Supervisory Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting to resolve the following: "Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal, resident in Amsterdam/Netherlands, full-time member of the Supervisory Board or comparable supervisory bodies of the companies listed below, is hereby appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023 for a further term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the ratification of actions for the fourth fiscal year after the beginning of the further term of office. The fiscal year in which the further term of office begins shallnot be taken into account in calculating the period." The Annual General Meeting is not bound by election proposals. Dr. Dorrepaal, born 1961, is currently simultaneously and full-time a member of statutory supervisory boards and comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of the following com- panies: Almirall S.A., Barcelona/Spain

Gerresheimer AG, Düsseldorf

Triton Beteiligungsberatung GmbH, Frankfurt

Kerry Group plc, Tralee/Ireland

Van Eeghen & Co B.V., Amsterdam/Netherlands

Intravacc B.V., Bilthoven/Netherlands In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, there are no personal or business relationships between Dr. Dorrepaal on the one hand and companies of the PAION Group, their corporate bodies or a shareholder directly or indirectly holding more than 10% of the voting shares in PAION AG on the other hand that are relevant for the election decision of the Annual General Meeting.