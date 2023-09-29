Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") is confidential. It contains information regarding PAION AG, a German stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) (the "Company") and its direct or indirect subsidiaries (together "PAION"). It is being provided for informational purposesonly and should not be relied on for any purpose. The Presentation does not purport to be a full or complete description of the Company or PAION or its direct or indirect shareholders. This Presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement or recommendation to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision or other transaction whatsoever. This document is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

The following Presentation and discussion may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. In addition, the Presentation contains forward-looking statements in the form of estimates of the peak sales potential of PAION's product portfolio. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this Presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our prospects, growth, strategies, the commercialization of our product portfolio, the successful financing of our operations, the industry in which we operate and potential or ongoing acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statementsinvolve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the development of our prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which we operate, and the effect of acquisitions on us may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. In addition, even if the development of our prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statementscontained in this Presentation, those developments may not be indicative of our results, liquidity or financial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this Presentation.

The Presentation only speaks as of its date. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this Presentation.

All statements in this Presentation attributable to third party industry experts or members of the scientific community represent the Company's interpretation of data, research opinion or viewpoints published by such experts, and have not been reviewed by them. Each publication of such experts speaks as of its original publication date and not as of the date of this document.

Nothing that is contained in this Presentation constitutes or should be treated as an admission concerning the financial position of the Company and/or PAION.

2 | www.paion.com