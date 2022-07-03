Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Paisalo Digital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532900   INE420C01059

PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED

(532900)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
72.75 INR   +0.62%
11:03aPAIO DIGI : Closure of trading window
PU
06/30PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
05/08Paisalo Digital Gets Board Nod for Stock Split
MT
Summary 
Summary

PAIO DIGI : Closure of trading window

07/03/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Date: June 30, 2022

The Manager

The Listing Department

Department of Corporate Relationship

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

25th Floor P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

SCRIP CODE : 532900 (Equity)

SCRIP SYMBOL : PAISALO

959759 (Debt Securities)

Sub.: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window in terms of the code for prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to regulate, monitor and report trading by the Insiders, the Trading Window, for dealing in the Securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, shall remain close from July 1, 2022 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results by the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Paisalo Digital Limited

(Manendra Singh

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Paisalo Digital Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 15:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
