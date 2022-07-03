PAIO DIGI : Closure of trading window

Date: June 30, 2022 The Manager The Listing Department Department of Corporate Relationship National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex 25th Floor P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 SCRIP CODE : 532900 (Equity) SCRIP SYMBOL : PAISALO 959759 (Debt Securities)

Sub.: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window in terms of the code for prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to regulate, monitor and report trading by the Insiders, the Trading Window, for dealing in the Securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, shall remain close from July 1, 2022 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results by the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For Paisalo Digital Limited

(Manendra Singh

Company Secretary