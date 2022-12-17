Paisalo Digital : Committee Meeting Updates

Advanced search
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED

2022-12-15
80.40 INR   -1.17%
12/17/2022 | 08:02am EST
Date: December 17, 2022

The Manager

The Listing Department

Department of Corporate Relationship

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

25th Floor P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai -400 001

Mumbai -400 051

SCRIP CODE : 532900 (Equity)

SCRIP SYMBOL : PAISALO

959759 (Debt)

SUB.: Intimation of Committee Meetings for raising funds

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 and any other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2022 inter alia, to consider and issue Unlisted, Unsecured, Unrated Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement Basis.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Paisalo Digital Limited

(Manendra Singh)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Paisalo Digital Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2022 13:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 535 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2022 793 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
Net Debt 2022 16 668 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,4x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 36 101 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 33,6x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Paisalo Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sunil Agarwal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Harish Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kailash Singh Chief Information Officer
Sushant Sharma Vice President-Information Technology
Anurag Sinha Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED11.36%436
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-5.45%48 090
ORIX CORPORATION-7.43%18 609
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-28.41%14 962
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.18%7 244
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED12.66%6 205