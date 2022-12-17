Paisalo Digital : Committee Meeting Updates

Date: December 17, 2022 The Manager The Listing Department Department of Corporate Relationship National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex 25th Floor P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai -400 001 Mumbai -400 051 SCRIP CODE : 532900 (Equity) SCRIP SYMBOL : PAISALO 959759 (Debt)

SUB.: Intimation of Committee Meetings for raising funds

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 and any other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2022 inter alia, to consider and issue Unlisted, Unsecured, Unrated Non-Convertible Debentures through Private Placement Basis.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Paisalo Digital Limited

(Manendra Singh)

Company Secretary