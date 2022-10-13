Pak Agro Packaging : Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

Annual Report CONTENTS PART A: ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW A.1 Mission, Vision and Value Statements 02 A.2 Message from Chairman 03 A.3 Message from CEO 04 A.4 Company Profile 05 A.5 Company Information 09 PART B: CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE B.1 Directors Report 10 B.2 Directors' Profile 18 B.3 Board Committees 20 B.4 Statement of Compliance (as filed with PSX) 21 B.5 External Auditors Report 23 PART C: STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT C.1 Pattern of Shareholding 30 C.2 Categories of Shareholders 31 C.3 Notice of 2nd AGM 32 C.4 Proxy Form 34 PART D: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 36 1 | PAK AGRO PACKAGING LTD., Annual Report 2022

A.1 OUR MISSION STATEMENT To maintain our pioneer status in the agricultural textiles sector of Pakistan by continuing to play an effective and positive role in the economic development of our country through provision of finest quality products at most reasonable rates to our clients and sustained investment in research and development. OUR VISION STATEMENT Our vision is an economically strong and prosperous agricultural sector of Pakistan, capable of meeting all of our country's food and agri-based raw material needs from its own land, and contributing to country's socio-economic development. STATEMENT OF VALUES Our Company is committed to conducting all its operations ethically, transparently and in strict compliance with all laws, ensuring to maintain a healthy balance between the interest of all of its stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, business associates and the society at large 2 | PAK AGRO PACKAGING LTD., Annual Report 2022

A.2 MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN Alhamdulillah, your Company has completed its first financial year since it gained the listed company status in November 2021. Due to several reasons which are enumerated by the CEO in his message as well in Directors Report, the pace of development in these months has been less than expected. However, the things have finally settled in and we are confident of achieving our operational financial targets in the coming financial years. Your Company was the first company to be listed on the GEM Board of PSX. We will always cherish this honor and strive to prove ourselves worthy of it. We believe the success of your Company will encourage other smaller companies to seek listing at the GEM Board and play a positive role in the economic development of our nation. Our journey of progress has begun and we are confident that in the coming years your Company will not only prosper in financial terms but also help the agricultural sector of the country to attain greater self-sufficiency through reduction in reliance on imported agricultural produce. I take this opportunity to thank all our suppliers, customer, employees, associates and professional consultants who have helped us reach thus far - and look forward to their continued support in years to come. Dr Safdar A Butt Chairman 3 | PAK AGRO PACKAGING LTD., Annual Report 2022

A.3 MESSAGE FROM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER I feel honored to present this first Annual Report since attaining the status of a listed company in November 2021. Following the successful initial public offering which raised a total of Rs 198 million rupees, we have been occupied with implementing the development program as outlined in our Information Memorandum. Due to the disturbances in the economic environment of the country, the pace of work has not been as brisk as we would have liked. For example, the major machinery import was delayed for considerable period and the machines arrived only during the last month of the year under review (June 2022). The machinery had not been commissioned by the end of the financial year, significantly affecting the turnover and operational forecasts for the year. However, I am pleased to state that all necessary steps have since been taken, our operational capacity and efficiency has been heightened and we are confident that your Company will be able to meet all its production and marketing targets in the coming financial year. Production of fishing nets, the focus of our expansion program, did not start in the year under review but it has since started and we are pleased to state that your Company has started moving towards meeting all the fishing net requirements of the country. Our product has been well received by the market and its demand is steadily rising. The year under review saw considerable increase in prices of our raw materials (which are petroleum based) due to changes in oil prices as well as unprecedented drop in the value of our currency. We were able to withstand this onslaught by improving our operational efficiency and seeking economies in all our functions. We reiterate our commitment to providing quality products to our agricultural sector at competitive prices - thereby playing an effective role in economic development of the country. Your Company continues to occupy its leader status in production and marketing of agricultural textiles. We are confident that our efforts towards maintaining the high quality and standards of production will keep bearing fruits for us in foreseeable future. Khalid Butt Chief Executive Officer 4 | PAK AGRO PACKAGING LTD., Annual Report 2022