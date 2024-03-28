PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED

Head Office: : 14-Km, Ferozepur Road, Lahore-54760 Pakistan

G.P.O. Box No. 1614, Lahore - Pakistan.

Tel: Facsimile: Website:

: (+92 42) 35920151-9

: (+92 42) 35920150

:www.pel.com.pk

March 28, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building/Road, Karachi.

Subject: Dear Sir,

BOARD MEETING

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED will be held on Thursday, April 04, 2024 at 11:30 A.M., at Factory Premises, 14-KM, Ferozepur Road, Lahore to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from March 29, 2024 to April 04, 2024 (Both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For PAK KTRON LIMITED

a'-

Muhammad Omer rarooq Company Secretary

Registered Office: 17-Aziz Avenue, Canal Bank, Gulberg - V,P.O. Box No. 675 Lahore 54660, Pakistan

Tel: 92-42-35718274-77 & 35717364-66 Facsimile: 35715105, 35717785, E-mail:saigolgroup@saigols.com