Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pak Elektron Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAEL   PK0034601010

PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED

(PAEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
18.63 PKR   +1.86%
02:20aPAK ELEKTRON : Release of right shares subscription amount
PU
04/08Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pak Elektron : RELEASE OF RIGHT SHARES SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT

04/15/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED

Head Office: : 14-Km, Ferozepur Road, Lahore-54760 Pakistan

G.P.O. Box No. 1614, Lahore - Pakistan.

April 15, 2022

Tel: Facsimile: Website:

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building/Road, Karachi.

RELEASE OF RIGHT ShARES SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform that Right Shares offered by the Company have been fully subscribed and subscription amounts have been received as per the following detail:

Number of

Subscribed Right

Subscriber

Shares

Amount

Directors and Sponsors

182,129,796

2,549,817,144

General Public

176,200,874

2,466,812,236

TOTAL

358,330,670

5,016,629,380

Auditor's certificate confirming receipt of full amount of right shares in cash is attached herewith.

You are requested to please issue NOC in the name of Bank Alfalah Limited, The Bank of Punjab, MCB Bank Limited, Albaraka Bank Limited and Summit Bank Limited, (The bankers to the Issue) and CDC eLoR payment to release the subscription amount to the Company, received by them against right issue of the Company.

Further, the Chief Executive of the Company (duly authorized by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 07, 2022) allotted the unsubscribe shares to "THE MEADOWS" an associated undertaking of the Company.

Thanking You,

Yours truly

For P TRON LIMITED

M.OM AROOQ

Company Secretary

Registered Office: 17-Aziz Avenue, Canal Bank, Gulberg - V,P.O. Box No. 675 Lahore 54660, Pakistan

Tel: 92-42-35718274-77 & 35717364-66 Facsimile: 35715105, 35717785, E-mail: saigolgroupsaigols.com

Disclaimer

Pak Elektron Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED
02:20aPAK ELEKTRON : Release of right shares subscription amount
PU
04/08Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021Pak Elektron Limited Announces Resignation of Director
CI
2021Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2020Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
2020Pak Elektron Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2020PAK ELEKTRON : PACRA Maintains Rating of Pak Elektron Limited's Privately Placed Sukuk Iss..
AQ
2020PAK ELEKTRON : Material Information of Pak Elektron Limited
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 9 272 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 745
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pak Elektron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,63 PKR
Average target price 41,05 PKR
Spread / Average Target 120%
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Murad Saigol Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Syed Manzar Hassan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
M. Naseem Saigol Non-Executive Chairman
Asadullah Khawaja Independent Non-Executive Director
Haroon Rashid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED-17.27%51
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-12.26%27 046
WHIRLPOOL-24.50%10 357
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-28.06%8 897
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.44%5 361
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-30.21%4 085