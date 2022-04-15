Pak Elektron : RELEASE OF RIGHT SHARES SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT

PAK ELEKTRON LIMITED

Head Office: : 14-Km, Ferozepur Road, Lahore-54760 Pakistan

G.P.O. Box No. 1614, Lahore - Pakistan.

April 15, 2022

Tel: Facsimile: Website:

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building/Road, Karachi.

RELEASE OF RIGHT ShARES SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform that Right Shares offered by the Company have been fully subscribed and subscription amounts have been received as per the following detail:

Number of

Subscribed Right

Subscriber Shares Amount Directors and Sponsors 182,129,796 2,549,817,144 General Public 176,200,874 2,466,812,236 TOTAL 358,330,670 5,016,629,380

Auditor's certificate confirming receipt of full amount of right shares in cash is attached herewith.

You are requested to please issue NOC in the name of Bank Alfalah Limited, The Bank of Punjab, MCB Bank Limited, Albaraka Bank Limited and Summit Bank Limited, (The bankers to the Issue) and CDC eLoR payment to release the subscription amount to the Company, received by them against right issue of the Company.

Further, the Chief Executive of the Company (duly authorized by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 07, 2022) allotted the unsubscribe shares to "THE MEADOWS" an associated undertaking of the Company.

Thanking You,

Yours truly

For P TRON LIMITED

M.OM AROOQ

Company Secretary

Registered Office: 17-Aziz Avenue, Canal Bank, Gulberg - V,P.O. Box No. 675 Lahore 54660, Pakistan

Tel: 92-42-35718274-77 & 35717364-66 Facsimile: 35715105, 35717785, E-mail: saigolgroupsaigols.com