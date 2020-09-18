MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 239 BMG6873Y1176 PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (239) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17 1.89 HKD 0.00% 04:45a PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020 PU 08/27 PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL : Interim dividend for 2020 closure of register of members PU Summary Charts News Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Pak Fah Yeow International : Interim Report 2020 0 09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incor porated in Ber muda with limited liability) Stock Code:239 2020INTERIM REPORT This Interim Report is printed on environmentally friendly paper CONTENTS Page Corporate Information 2 Highlights 3 Management Discussion and Analysis 5 Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Condensed Interim Financial Information 14 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 16 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 18 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 20 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 21 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Information 22 Disclosure of Interests and Other Information 38 2 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 CORPORATE INFORMATION DIRECTORS Executive Directors Gan Wee Sean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) (R) Gan Fock Wai, Stephen (R) Gan Cheng Hooi, Gavin Non-executive Director Gan Fook Yin, Anita Independent Non-executive Directors Leung Man Chiu, Lawrence (chairing A, chairing R and chairing N) Wong Ying Kay, Ada (A, R and N) Ip Tin Chee, Arnold (A, R and N) COMPANY SECRETARY Lo Tai On REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 11th Floor, 200 Gloucester Road Wanchai Hong Kong AUDITOR Mazars CPA Limited 42nd Floor, Central Plaza 18 Harbour Road Wanchai Hong Kong SOLICITOR Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo 26th Floor, Jardine House 1 Connaught Place Central Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR Tricor Standard Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong STOCK CODE 239 HOME PAGE http://www.pakfahyeow.com EMAIL pfy@pfy.com.hk TELEPHONE (852) 2881 7713 (A) Audit Committee member Remuneration Committee member Nomination Committee member Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 3 HIGHLIGHTS Revenue down 40.2% year-on-year.

year-on-year. Underlying recurring (loss) profit, the performance indicator of the Group, down 102.5% year-on-year, mainly due to weak performance of Healthcare segment.

year-on-year, mainly due to weak performance of Healthcare segment. Reported (loss) profit down 321.3% year-on-year, mainly due to unrealised fair value loss on investment properties in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

year-on-year, mainly due to unrealised fair value loss on investment properties in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Geopolitical issues and COVID-19 effects would inevitably affect the Group's business environment for the second half of 2020. Results Summary Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Change Revenue 1 44,694 74,771 -40.2% Reported (loss) profit 2 (47,210) 21,331 -321.3% Underlying recurring (loss) profit 3 (600) 23,538 -102.5% HK cents HK cents (Loss) Earnings per share: 4 Reported (loss) profit (15.1) 6.8 -322.1% Underlying recurring (loss) profit (0.2) 7.6 -102.6% Total dividends per share 4 2.6 4.9 -46.9% At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Shareholders' funds 5 675,099 760,117 -11.2% HK$ HK$ Net asset value per share 6 2.17 2.44 -11.1% 4 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 Notes: 1. Revenue represents revenue derived from the three business segments, namely healthcare ("Healthcare"), property investments ("Property Investments") and treasury investments ("Treasury Investments"). Reported (loss) profit ("Reported (Loss) Profit") is the loss or profit attributable to owners of the Company, which is prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Underlying recurring (loss) profit ("Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit") reflects the Group's performance of the three business segments and is arrived at by excluding from Reported (Loss) Profit the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and of investment properties, and the items that are non-recurring in nature. The basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share and the total dividends per share are calculated using the ordinary shares in issue during the period. Shareholders' funds are the equity attributable to owners of the Company, which is equivalent to the total equity as presented in the Company's consolidated statement of financial position. Net asset value per share represents shareholders' funds divided by the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue as at the balance sheet date. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 5 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Results Overview During the first half of 2020, businesses across all industries were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing adverse influence over global economy. The impact was particularly significant against certain sectors such as retail, tourism and property, with which the businesses of the Group were correlated. As such, the businesses of the Group were adversely affected and a significant drop in revenue was recorded as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. In this challenging business environment, the Group recorded total revenue of HK$44,694,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a decrease of 40.2% from HK$74,771,000 for the same corresponding period in 2019. Revenue of each business segment is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Healthcare 40,674 69,459 -41.4 Property Investments 3,795 4,948 -23.3 Treasury Investments 225 364 -38.2 44,694 74,771 -40.2 Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit, which excludes from Reported (Loss) Profit the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties and the items that are non-recurring in nature, was a loss of HK$600,000, down 102.5% from a profit of HK$23,538,000 year-on-year. This mainly reflected weak performance of Healthcare segment. Loss per share of Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit was HK0.2 cents, down 102.6% from earnings per share of HK7.6 cents for 2019. 6 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 Reported (Loss) Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 down 321.3% to a loss of HK$47,210,000 (2019: profit of HK$21,331,000), primarily due to unrealised fair value losses on the Group's investment properties. Loss per share of Reported (Loss) Profit was HK15.1 cents, down 322.1% from earnings per share of HK6.8 cents for 2019. Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Profit and Reported Profit: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit (600) 23,538 -102.5 Unrealised fair value changes of: Financial assets (2,129) 1,368 Investment properties: United Kingdom (23,481) (7,275) Hong Kong and Singapore (21,000) 3,700 Reported (Loss) Profit (47,210) 21,331 -321.3 The revaluation of other properties, which is accounted for as other comprehensive (loss) income, has resulted in a net revaluation loss for the period of HK$18,835,000 (2019: gain of HK$14,975,000). Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately HK$73,176,000 (2019: income of HK$35,822,000). Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 7 OPERATIONS REVIEW Healthcare Revenue from Healthcare segment decreased by 41.4% to HK$40,674,000 (2019: HK$69,459,000). Revenue of each geographical segment is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Hong Kong 8,015 53,977 -85.2 Macau 3,431 5,191 -33.9 Mainland China 16,063 33 +48,575.8 Southeast Asia 10,746 9,805 +9.6 North America 1,590 - N/A Others 829 453 +83.0 Segment revenue 40,674 69,459 -41.4 Segment profit 5,626 31,292 -82.0 Sales contribution from Hong Kong decreased significantly by 85.2% year-on-year from HK$54.0 million to HK$8.0 million. Sales contribution from Macau also decreased by 33.9% year-on-year. These reflected a weakened retail market by various factors during the first half of 2020, such as reduced consumer confidence, border restrictions and plunge in visitor arrivals to Hong Kong and Macau as clouded by COVID-19 pandemic. The Group will continue to adopt proactive sales and marketing approaches in Hong Kong and Macau to explore opportunities for sustainable growth. Sales performance in Mainland China on the other hand was stable for the first half of 2020. This is attributable to the use of brand building and above-the-line marketing strategies, as complemented by local customers using different digital purchasing platforms. 8 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 Sales contribution from Southeast Asia was overall positive in the first half of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic that had been affecting global markets. The second half of 2020 may have strong headwinds as the ripple effects from citywide lockdowns in South East Asian countries may begin to show signs. Sales to the United States had normalised and had shown positive performance in the first half of 2020. A slowdown of new retail account openings within this market is expected as the COVID-19 ravages the country. Other markets have been weathering the pandemic storm and the overall outlook will remain cautious. Property Investments Revenue for this segment decreased by 23.3% to HK$3,795,000 (2019: HK$4,948,000). This change mainly represents decreased rental income derived in the United Kingdom as a result of non-payment of rent since the effects of COVID-19 became apparent in the second quarter, as well as decreased average exchange rate of Pound Sterling in translating the rental income. Revenue of each geographical segment is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Hong Kong - office and residential 1,682 1,755 -4.2 Singapore - industrial 111 110 +0.9 United Kingdom - retail/residential 2,002 3,083 -35.1 Segment revenue 3,795 4,948 -23.3 Segment result - (loss) profit (41,329) 715 -5,880.3 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, segment revenue of about 44.3%, 2.9% and 52.8% (2019: 35.5%, 2.2% and 62.3%) were derived from investment properties in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom respectively. Occupancy rate was 98.1% (2019: 100%) for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 9 Underlying Recurring Segment Result, which excludes from the segment result the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties and the items that are non-recurring in nature, was a profit of HK$3,152,000, down 26.5% from HK$4,290,000 in 2019. Property expenses ratio as a percentage of segment revenue increased to 16.9% (2019: 13.3%) for the period. Both Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the property expenses ratio for 2020 reflected higher proportional property expenses due to lower rental income. Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2020 down 5,880.3% to a loss of HK$41,329,000 (2019: profit of HK$715,000), principally reflecting unrealised fair value loss of HK$44,481,000 (2019: HK$3,575,000) on the Group's investment properties' valuation recorded this period. Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the segment result: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Underlying Recurring Segment Result 3,152 4,290 -26.5 Unrealised fair value changes of investment properties: United Kingdom (23,481) (7,275) Hong Kong and Singapore (21,000) 3,700 Segment result - (loss) profit (41,329) 715 -5,880.3 Treasury Investments Other than placing deposits in renowned banks, the Group also invested in equity and debt securities, mutual funds and dual currency investments for higher yields. Revenue (mainly interest income) derived from this segment decreased by 38.2% to HK$225,000 (2019: HK$364,000). Underlying Recurring Segment Result decreased to a profit of HK$55,000 (2019: HK$264,000). Such decrease reflected decreased interest income as lower bank deposits balances and lower interest rate as well as weak performance on foreign currency transactions during the period. 10 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 The segment result decreased to a loss of HK$2,074,000 (2019: profit of HK$1,632,000), mainly attributable to, amongst others as mentioned above, unrealised fair value losses on listed investments. Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the segment result: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Underlying Recurring Segment Result 55 264 -79.2 Unrealised fair value changes of financial assets (2,129) 1,368 Segment result - (loss) profit (2,074) 1,632 -227.1 FINANCIAL REVIEW The results overview and operations review in preceding sections also cover financial review of the Group's three business segments. This section discusses other significant financial items. Staff Costs Staff costs are categorised into production (production-related payroll costs) and administration (other payroll costs, including management and head office staff), which decreased by 2.8% from HK$16,025,000 to HK$15,582,000. This mainly reflected decreased provision for management bonus, partly offset by annual salary increment. Other Operating Expenses Other operating expenses increased by 11.3% to HK$14,213,000 (2019: HK$12,772,000), mainly attributable to increase in sales and marketing expenses for brand building and above-the-line marketing. Other operating expenses ratio as a percentage of total revenue increased to 31.8% (2019: 17.1%) for the period. This reflected higher proportional expenses due to significant decrease in total revenue. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 11 Finance Costs Finance costs decreased by 10.7% to HK$469,000 (2019: HK$525,000), mainly due to lower bank loan balance and lower average exchange rate in translating interest expenses of the loan denominated in Pound Sterling. Interest coverage ratio (profit from operations before interest and taxes and before unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties divided by finance costs) decreased to 3.1 (2019: 55.6) for the period. Such decrease reflected a weak financial performance in 2020. Taxation Decrease in taxation from HK$5,137,000 to HK$1,596,000 was principally due to decrease in taxable operating profits of subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. The effect was partly offset by underprovision of taxation in Hong Kong for previous years. Investment Properties The Group's investment properties in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom were valued at 30 June 2020 by an independent professional valuer on a fair value basis. No revaluation was made for the Group's investment properties in Singapore as its fair value change was considered insignificant for the period. The valuation as at 30 June 2020 was HK$292,543,000, a decline of 15.6% from HK$346,432,000 as at 31 December 2019. Such decrease reflected an increasing market risk of retail sector in the United Kingdom and a weakened office and residential sectors in Hong Kong due to uncertainty over the future global impact of COVID-19. The valuation of the Group's investment properties in each geographical segment as at the balance sheet date is as follows. As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Original Original Change in currency currency HK$ '000 HK$'000 '000 HK$'000 % Hong Kong - office and residential HK$156,300 156,300 HK$177,300 177,300 -11.8 Singapore - industrial S$1,950 11,236 S$1,950 11,236 - United Kingdom - retail/residential GBP13,100 125,007 GBP15,480 157,896 -20.8 292,543 346,432 -15.6 Unrealised fair value loss on investment properties of HK$44,481,000 (2019: HK$3,575,000) was recognised for the period. 12 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND TREASURY POLICIES The Group continues to adhere to prudent treasury policies. Gearing ratio (interest-bearing borrowings divided by total shareholders' funds) as at 30 June 2020 was 2.5% (31 December 2019: 2.6%). Total bank borrowings of the Group amounted to HK$16,843,000 (31 December 2019: HK$19,492,000), mainly denominated in Pound Sterling with floating interest rates. Current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 3.2 times as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 3.3 times). The Group holds sufficient cash and marketable securities on hand to meet its short-term liabilities, commitments and working capital demand. EXCHANGE RATE EXPOSURES Most of the Group's business transactions were conducted in Hong Kong Dollars and United States Dollars. Certain rental income is derived in the United Kingdom and denominated in Pound Sterling. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's debt borrowing was mainly denominated in Pound Sterling. The Group also had equity and debt securities and dual currency investments denominated in foreign currencies. The Group considers there is no significant exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations for United States Dollars as long as the Hong Kong-United States dollar exchange rate remains pegged. Other than United States Dollars whose exchange rate with Hong Kong Dollars remained relatively stable during the period, the Group's foreign exchange exposure relating to investments in overseas securities and bank balances as at 30 June 2020 were approximately HK$43.0 million (31 December 2019: HK$42.0 million) in total, or about 5.3% (31 December 2019: 4.6%) of the Group's total assets. The Group was also exposed to foreign exchange rate changes (net of the underlying debt borrowings) of approximately HK$108.2 million (31 December 2019: HK$139.1 million) relating to carrying amount of the investment properties in the United Kingdom. PLEDGE OF ASSETS As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's leasehold land and buildings and investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of approximately HK$272.0 million (31 December 2019: HK$324.9 million) were pledged to secure banking facilities granted to the Group to the extent of approximately HK$91.4 million (31 December 2019: HK$93.3 million), of which approximately HK$16.8 million (31 December 2019: HK$19.5 million) were utilised as at 30 June 2020. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 13 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, no legal proceedings were initiated by any third parties against the Group as defendant, nor were there any outstanding claims which may result in significant financial losses to the Group. PLAN FOR SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT OR ACQUISITION OF CAPITAL ASSETS IN THE FUTURE The Group has no plan for significant investment or acquisition of material capital assets. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 91 (31 December 2019: 90) employees. Remuneration packages of employees and directors are reviewed annually and determined by reference to market pay and individual performance. In addition to salary payments, the Group also provides other employment benefits including medical allowance and educational subsidies to eligible employees. OUTLOOK Global and Hong Kong economic outlooks for the second half of 2020 are still clouded by geopolitical issues and COVID-19 effects which would inevitably affect the Group's business environment. The situation may continue to deteriorate further as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections appears more worrying. Ongoing preventive and control measures, including border control and prohibition on group gathering, are expected to continue for a period of time and these would change many aspects of people lives and affect consumer confidence and spending. The Group will closely monitor and respond to the development and will continue to assess its impact on the Group's financial position and operating results. By Order of the Board Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Gan Wee Sean Chairman Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 14 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中審眾環（香港）會計師事務所有限公司 To the board of directors Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Introduction We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information of Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") set out on pages 16 to 37, which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30 June 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes. The Main Board Listing Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed interim financial information in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 15 Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed interim financial information as at 30 June 2020 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. Mazars CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 16 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 44,694 74,771 Other revenue 4 75 149 Other net income 5 942 50 Changes in inventories of finished goods 6,047 1,168 Raw materials and consumables used (15,185) (13,438) Staff costs (15,582) (16,025) Depreciation expenses (3,998) (4,191) Net exchange loss (1,315) (512) Other operating expenses (14,213) (12,772) Profit from operations before fair value changes of financial assets through profit or loss and of investment properties 1,465 29,200 Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value (2,129) through profit or loss 1,368 Revaluation deficit in respect of investment (44,481) properties (3,575) (Loss) Profit from operations (45,145) 26,993 Finance costs 6 (469) (525) (Loss) Profit before taxation 6 (45,614) 26,468 Taxation 7 (1,596) (5,137) (Loss) Profit for the period, attributable to owners of the Company (47,210) 21,331 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 17 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements of overseas (9,596) subsidiaries (690) Exchange difference arising from translation of inter-company balances with overseas 2,465 subsidiaries representing net investments 206 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation (deficit) surplus of leasehold land and buildings, net of tax effect of (18,835) HK$3,721,000 (2019: HK$2,959,000) 14,975 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax, attributable to owners of the Company (25,966) 14,491 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period, attributable to owners of the Company (73,176) 35,822 (Loss) Earnings per share 9 (15.15) cents Basic and diluted 6.84 cents 18 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets 10 292,543 346,432 Investment properties Property, plant and equipment 10 342,578 368,511 Intangible assets 2,450 2,450 Financial assets at fair value through 12 5,761 5,789 profit or loss 643,332 723,182 Current assets 25,928 17,929 Inventories 11 Trade and other receivables 18,179 13,776 Financial assets at fair value through 12 14,600 16,489 profit or loss Tax recoverable 28 2,505 Bank balances and cash 116,722 137,969 175,457 188,668 Current liabilities 13 16,843 19,492 Bank borrowings, secured Current portion of deferred income 14 226 242 Trade and other payables 21,546 26,992 Tax payables 4,275 3,024 Dividends payable 12,577 7,302 55,467 57,052 Net current assets 119,990 131,616 Total assets less current liabilities 763,322 854,798 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 19 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of consideration payable 2,073 2,073 for acquisition of trademarks Long-term portion of deferred income 31,601 33,899 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 4,903 4,689 Deferred taxation 49,646 54,020 88,223 94,681 NET ASSETS 675,099 760,117 Capital and reserves 15 15,582 15,582 Share capital Share premium and reserves 659,517 744,535 TOTAL EQUITY 675,099 760,117 20 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Six months ended 30 June 2020 Share Properties premium Share Share Exchange Proposed Retained and revaluation reserves Total capital premium reserve reserve dividends profits total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 15,582 21,997 273,151 (36,906) 11,842 471,036 741,120 756,702 Profit for the period - - - - - 21,331 21,331 21,331 Other comprehensive income - - 14,975 (484) - - 14,491 14,491 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the - - 14,975 (484) - 21,331 35,822 35,822 Company Transactions with owners: Distributions to owners Interim dividends declared - - - - 6,544 (15,270) (8,726) (8,726) (note 8) 2018 final dividend transferred - - - - (11,842) - (11,842) (11,842) to dividend payable Total transactions with owners - - - - (5,298) (15,270) (20,568) (20,568) At 30 June 2019 15,582 21,997 288,126 (37,390) 6,544 477,097 756,374 771,956 At 1 January 2020 15,582 21,997 265,811 (33,766) 11,842 478,651 744,535 760,117 Loss for the period - - - - - (47,210) (47,210) (47,210) Other comprehensive loss - - (18,835) (7,131) - - (25,966) (25,966) Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners - - (18,835) (7,131) - (47,210) (73,176) (73,176) of the Company Transactions with owners: Distributions to owners Interim dividends declared - - - - 8,103 (8,103) - - (note 8) 2019 final dividend transferred - - - - (11,842) - (11,842) (11,842) to dividend payable Total transactions with owners - - - - (3,739) (8,103) (11,842) (11,842) At 30 June 2020 15,582 21,997 246,976 (40,897) 8,103 423,338 659,517 675,099 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 21 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES (13,119) Cash (used in) generated from operations 33,635 Interest received 225 364 Interest paid (189) (245) Income taxes refunded (paid) 2,149 (896) Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (10,934) 32,858 INVESTING ACTIVITIES (621) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (151) Net cash used in investing activities (621) (151) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of consideration payable for acquisition of (280) trademark (280) Net movement in bank borrowings, secured (1,439) (1,067) Dividends paid (6,567) (6,646) Net cash used in financing activities (8,286) (7,993) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,841) 24,714 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 137,969 126,115 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (1,406) (89) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 116,722 150,740 Analysis of the balances of cash and cash equivalents 83,893 Cash at bank and in hand 126,240 Time deposits 32,829 24,500 116,722 150,740 22 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION Six months ended 30 June 2020 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The unaudited condensed interim financial information of Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Main Board Listing Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read, where relevant, in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("2019 Annual Accounts"). The Interim Financial Information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Interim Financial Information has been prepared under the historical cost convention except for investment properties, leasehold land and buildings and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, which are measured at fair value. The accounting policies and basis of preparation adopted in this Interim Financial Information is consistent with those used in the preparation of the 2019 Annual Report, except for the adoption of the new/revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") that are relevant to the Group and effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 January 2020 as described below: Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The adoption of these amendments to HKFRSs did not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts reported for the current and prior years. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 23 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the chief operating decision maker - the executive directors for making strategic decisions and resources allocation. The Group's operating segments are structured and managed separately according to the nature of their businesses. The Group is currently organised into three operating businesses as follows: Healthcare - manufacturing and sale of Hoe Hin products Property investments Treasury investments Each of the Group's operating segments represents a strategic business unit subject to risks and returns that are different from those of the other operating segments. For the purposes of assessing the performance of the operating segments between segments, the executive directors assess segment profit or loss before income tax without allocation of finance costs, directors' emoluments, office staff salaries, legal and professional fees and central administrative costs and the basis of preparing such information is consistent with that of the consolidated financial statements. All assets are allocated to reportable segments other than tax recoverable and corporate assets. All liabilities are allocated to reportable segments other than deferred taxation, provision for directors' retirement benefits, tax payable, dividends payable and other corporate liabilities. Business segments Six months ended 30 June 2020 Property Treasury Healthcare investments investments Consolidated (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from external customers 40,674 3,795 225 44,694 Segment results 5,626 (41,329) (2,074) (37,777) Unallocated corporate expenses (7,368) Loss from operations (45,145) Finance costs (469) Loss before taxation (45,614) Taxation (1,596) Loss for the period (47,210) 24 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Business segments (Continued) Six months ended 30 June 2019 Property Treasury Healthcare investments investments Consolidated (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from external customers 69,459 4,948 364 74,771 Segment results 31,292 715 1,632 33,639 Unallocated corporate expenses (6,646) Profit from operations 26,993 Finance costs (525) Profit before taxation 26,468 Taxation (5,137) Profit for the period 21,331 Segment assets and liabilities The following table presents segment assets and liabilities of the Group's business segments as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019: At 30 June 2020 Property Treasury Healthcare investments investments Consolidated (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets 440,140 293,116 84,970 818,226 Segment assets Unallocated corporate assets 563 Consolidated total assets 818,789 Liabilities 22,007 50,389 - 72,396 Segment liabilities Unallocated corporate liabilities 71,294 Consolidated total liabilities 143,690 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 25 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Segment assets and liabilities (Continued) At 31 December 2019 Property Treasury Healthcare investments investments Consolidated (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets Segment assets 475,207 347,298 86,360 908,865 Unallocated corporate assets 2,985 Consolidated total assets 911,850 Liabilities Segment liabilities 27,196 54,567 - 81,763 Unallocated corporate liabilities 69,970 Consolidated total liabilities 151,733 Geographical information Revenue from external Results from customers operations Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong 9,879 55,969 (23,471) 30,486 Macau 3,431 5,191 2,282 3,229 PRC 16,063 33 (270) (1,855) Southeast Asia 10,873 10,005 4,754 4,030 North America 1,590 - 87 5 United Kingdom 2,030 3,120 (21,529) (4,228) Europe (excluding United Kingdom) - - (619) 1,152 Other regions 828 453 475 357 Unallocated corporate expenses - - (6,854) (6,183) 44,694 74,771 (45,145) 26,993 26 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 4. OTHER REVENUE Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Listed investments: Dividend income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 78 146 (Loss) Gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (3) 3 75 149 5. OTHER NET INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Commission received 13 11 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (1) Sundry income 929 40 942 50 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 27 6. (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) This is stated after charging: HK$'000 HK$'000 (a) Finance costs Interest on bank borrowings 189 245 Interest on consideration payable for acquisition 280 of trademarks 280 469 525 (b) Other items Cost of inventories 19,049 21,429 7. TAXATION The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime was signed into law and gazetted in March 2018. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of qualifying group entity are taxed at 8.25% and profits above HK$2 million are taxed at 16.5%. The profits of other group entities in Hong Kong not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Overseas taxation has been provided on the estimated assessable profits for the period, in respect of the Group's overseas operations, at the rates of taxation prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions. The charge comprises: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax Hong Kong Profits Tax 560 - Current period 4,572 - Underprovision in prior year 1,280 - Overseas tax 409 609 Deferred taxation 2,249 5,181 (653) Origination and reversal of temporary differences (44) 1,596 5,137 28 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 8. DIVIDENDS Dividends attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the period At the board meeting held on 26 March 2020, the directors proposed a final dividend of HK3.8 cents per share totalling HK$11,842,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 (year ended 31 December 2018: HK3.8 cents per share totalling HK$11,842,000). Upon the approval by shareholders on 30 June 2020, the appropriation was transferred to dividends payable. Dividends attributable to the period Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share (2019: first and second interim dividends of HK2.8 and HK2.1 cents) 8,103 15,270 On 27 August 2020, the directors declared an interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share totalling HK$8,103,000 (2019: first interim dividend of HK2.8 cents per share totalling HK$8,726,000 and second interim dividend of HK2.1 cents per share totalling HK$6,544,000 declared on 18 June 2019 and 22 August 2019 respectively), which is payable to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 9 October 2020. 9. (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted loss (2019: earnings) per share is based on the loss attributable to owners of the Company for the period of HK$47,210,000 (2019: earnings of HK$21,331,000) and 311,640,000 (2019: 311,640,000) ordinary shares in issue during the period. Diluted (loss) earnings per share equals to basic (loss) earnings per share as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares outstanding during the two periods ended 30 June 2019 and 2020. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 29 10. MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT The Group's investment properties situated in Hong Kong and leasehold land and buildings situated in Hong Kong were stated at fair value as at 30 June 2020 as estimated by the directors with reference to the valuation provided by an independent professional valuer. The Group recorded a net deficit on revaluation of the investment properties situated in Hong Kong of HK$21,000,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: surplus of HK$3,700,000) during the period, which was recognised in profit or loss. In addition, the Group recorded a deficit on revaluation of the leasehold land and buildings situated in Hong Kong of HK$22,556,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: surplus of HK$17,934,000) during the period, which was recognised in the properties revaluation reserve. In addition, the Group's investment properties situated in London, the United Kingdom were also stated at fair value as at 30 June 2020 as estimated by the directors with reference to the valuation provided by an independent professional valuer. The Group recorded a net deficit on revaluation of the investment properties situated in United Kingdom of HK$23,481,000 during the period (2019: HK$7,275,000), which was recognised in profit or loss. During the period, the Group also recorded a deficit on exchange realignment of HK$9,408,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$631,000) on the investment properties situated in the United Kingdom which was recognised as part of the exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries in the exchange reserve. In the opinion of the directors, the change in fair value of the Group's investment properties situated in Singapore for the period was not material to the results of the Group. During the period, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment of HK$621,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$151,000). 30 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables 461 9,835 Bills receivable 15,066 658 Other receivables Deposits, prepayments and other debtors 2,652 3,283 18,179 13,776 The Group allows credit period ranging from 30 days to 120 days (2019: 30 days to 120 days) to its customers. The ageing analysis of trade receivables by invoice date is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 30 days 461 9,835 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 31 12. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS The Group's major investments as at 30 June 2020 are detailed below: As at 30 June 2020 For the six Approximate months percentage of Approximate ended 30 the Group's percentage of June 2020 Fair/Market investment the Group's Fair value Stock code value portfolio net assets gain (loss) HK$'000 % % HK$'000 Equity securities, listed in Hong Kong HSBC Holdings plc 00005.HK 1,079 5.3 0.2 (734) Guangdong Investment Limited 00270.HK 1,330 6.5 0.2 (300) Equity securities, listed overseas Pfizer Inc. PFE.NYSE 1,615 7.9 0.2 (320) SANOFI-ACT SAN.EPA 1,169 5.7 0.2 13 Mutual funds, unlisted KBC Eco Fund SICAV-Water capitalisation N/A 3,330 16.4 0.5 (415) Multipartner SICAV-RobecoSAM Sustainable Water Fund B-capitalisation N/A 1,437 7.1 0.2 (101) Debt securities, unlisted Aberdeen Marina Club Limited N/A 2,785 13.7 0.4 - Shenzhen Xili Golf Club N/A 1,842 9.0 0.3 - 32 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 13. BANK BORROWINGS, SECURED The analysis of the carrying amount of bank borrowings is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank borrowings due for repayment within one year (note (i)) 16,843 18,768 Term loan from a bank which contains a repayment on demand clause (note (ii)) - 724 16,843 19,492 The revolving loan of HK$16,843,000 (31 December 2019: HK$18,768,000) bears interest at the bank's cost of fund plus 1.5% per annum and is repayable one month after drawdown. The loan is secured by pledging the Group's investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of HK$125,007,000 (31 December 2019: HK$157,896,000) together with the assignment of rental monies derived from the investment properties. The term loan bore interest at the Hong Kong prime rate minus 3% per annum and was entirely repaid on 28 April 2020. At 31 December 2019, it was secured by a first legal charge over the Group's leasehold land and buildings held for own use with a carrying value of HK$167,000,000. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 33 14. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 4,830 5,120 Other payables Accrued charges and other creditors 2,534 3,775 Accrued advertising and promotion expenses 9,858 9,899 Accrued rebate and discounts 4,324 8,198 16,716 21,872 21,546 26,992 The ageing analysis of trade payables by invoice date is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 30 days 4,813 3,400 31 - 60 days - 1,703 61 - 90 days - - More than 90 days 17 17 4,830 5,120 34 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 15. SHARE CAPITAL At 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (audited) No. of HK$'000 No. of shares shares HK$'000 Authorised: At beginning and end of the reporting period Ordinary shares of HK$0.05 each 600,000,000 30,000 600,000,000 30,000 Issued and fully paid: At beginning and end of the 311,640,000 15,582 reporting period 311,640,000 15,582 16. PLEDGE OF ASSETS Certain of the Group's leasehold land and buildings and investment properties were pledged to secure banking facilities, including bank borrowings, granted to the Group to the extent of HK$91,377,000 (31 December 2019: HK$93,325,000), of which HK$16,843,000 (31 December 2019: HK$19,492,000) were utilised at the end of the reporting period. The carrying amounts of the Group's pledged assets are as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Leasehold land and buildings 147,000 167,000 Investment properties 125,007 157,896 272,007 324,896 Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 35 17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to the transactions/information disclosed elsewhere in this Interim Financial Information, during the period, the Group had the following transactions with related parties. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Compensation paid to key management personnel, including directors: - Salaries and other benefits 7,004 7,498 - Contributions to defined contribution plan 38 45 18. CAPITAL COMMITMENT In 2007, the Group entered into a master agreement with a bank to invest in a private equity fund with maximum capital injection of US$1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million). In 2017, the maximum capital injection had been revised to US$817,000 (equivalent to HK$6,373,000). As at 30 June 2020, US$792,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,175,000) (31 December 2019: US$792,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,175,000)) was called and paid up. Since the commitment period ended on 31 December 2011, the remaining US$25,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$197,000) (31 December 2019: US$25,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$197,000)) would only be payable in limited situations stipulated in the master agreement. 19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES The following presents the assets measured at fair value or required to disclose their fair value in this Interim Financial Information on a recurring basis at the end of the reporting period across the three levels of the fair value hierarchy defined in HKFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement, with the fair value measurement categorised in its entirety based on the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The levels of inputs are defined as follows: Level 1 (highest level): quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date;

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly;

Level 3 (lowest level): unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. 36 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES (CONTINUED) Financial assets measured at fair value 30 June 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Equity securities, listed in Hong Kong 4,376 4,376 - - Equity securities, listed overseas 4,146 4,146 - - Mutual funds, unlisted 5,116 - 5,116 - Dual currency deposits 962 962 - - Debt securities, unlisted 4,823 4,823 - - Private equity fund, unlisted 938 - - 938 20,361 14,307 5,116 938 31 December 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Equity securities, listed in Hong Kong 5,414 5,414 - - Equity securities, listed overseas 4,514 4,514 - - Mutual funds, unlisted 6,561 - 6,561 - Debt securities, unlisted 4,823 4,823 - - Private equity fund, unlisted 966 - - 966 22,278 14,751 6,561 966 During the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements, and no transfers into and out of Level 3 fair value measurements. The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels as at the end of the reporting period. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 37 19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES (CONTINUED) Movements in level 3 fair value measurements Description Unlisted private equity fund At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 At beginning of the reporting period 966 1,137 Gains recognised in: 3 - profit or loss - Disposals (31) (171) At end of the reporting period 938 966 The above gains are reported as "Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss" within profit or loss. Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurement The unlisted mutual funds are valued based on quoted market prices from dealers or by reference to quoted market prices for similar instruments. Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 3 fair value measurement The unlisted private equity fund's assets mainly comprise investment in unlisted companies in various industries (the "Investment") and the fair value of the Investment is estimated by the external fund manager by reference to a number of factors including the operating cash flows and financial performance of the Investment, trends within sectors and/or regions, underlying business models, expected exit timing and strategy and any specific rights or terms associated with the Investment. Valuation processes of the Group The Group reviews estimation of fair value of the unlisted private equity fund which is categorised into Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Reports with estimation of fair value are prepared by the external fund manager on a quarterly basis. Discussion of the valuation process and results with the Audit Committee is held twice a year, to coincide with the reporting dates. 38 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executive in the shares of the Company and associated corporations, as defined in Part XV of Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") and as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by the Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows: Long positions in shares of the Company Number of shares held Percentage of issued Personal Family Corporate shares of Name of director interests interests interests Total the Company Mr. Gan Wee Sean 27,208,322 2,380,560 65,323,440 94,912,322 30.46% (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 2) Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen 10,446,879 - 62,527,920 72,974,799 23.42% (Note 3) (Note 3) Ms. Gan Fook Yin, Anita 1,190,280 - - 1,190,280 0.38% Long positions in non-voting deferred shares of associated corporations Hoe Hin Pak Fah Yeow Manufactory, Limited ("HHPFY") Percentage of issued Number of non-voting deferred non-voting deferred shares of HK$1,000 each held shares of the Personal Family Corporate respective Name of director interests interests interests Total corporations Mr. Gan Wee Sean 8,600 800 - 9,400 42.7% (Note 1) Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen 2,800 - - 2,800 12.7% Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 39 DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION (CONTINUED) DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES (CONTINUED) Long positions in non-voting deferred shares of associated corporations (Continued) Pak Fah Yeow Investment (Hong Kong) Company, Limited ("PFYI") Percentage of issued Number of non-voting deferred non-voting deferred shares of HK$1 each held shares of the Personal Family Corporate respective Name of director interests interests interests Total corporations Mr. Gan Wee Sean 8,244,445 711,111 - 8,955,556 42.2% (Note 1) Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen 2,800,000 - - 2,800,000 13.2% Notes: Madam Khoo Phaik Gim, wife of Mr. Gan Wee Sean, beneficially owned 2,380,560 shares of the Company, 800 non-voting deferred shares of HHPFY and 711,111 non-voting deferred shares of PFYI. These 65,323,440 shares were beneficially owned by Hexagan Enterprises Limited, a company wholly-owned by Mr. Gan Wee Sean and his wife, Madam Khoo Phaik Gim. The total number of 94,912,322 shares in aggregate represented approximately 30.46% of the issued shares of the Company. These 62,527,920 shares were beneficially owned by Gan's Enterprises Limited, a company in which Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen has an interest of approximately 32%. The total number of 72,974,799 shares in aggregate represented approximately 23.42% of the issued shares of the Company. 40 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION (CONTINUED) DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES (CONTINUED) Other than as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the directors or chief executives, nor their associates, had any interests and short positions in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations as defined in Part XV of the SFO and none of the directors or chief executives, or their spouses or children under the age of 18, had any right to subscribe for the securities of the Company, or had exercised any such rights at any time during the period. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS As at 30 June 2020, the interests or short positions of every person, other than the directors and their respective associates as disclosed in "DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES" above, in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO, are set out below: Long position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company Percentage of Number of issued shares of Name of shareholder Nature of interest shares held the Company Jonathan William Brooke Beneficial owner 21,317,500 (Note) 6.84% Note: As reported by Jonathan William Brooke on 10 June 2020, Mr. Jonathan William Brooke has 100% control of Brook Capital Limited which is interested in 15,130,000 shares of the Company, representing 4.85% of the issued shares of the Company. ARRANGEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES At no time during the period was the Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangements, to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate. Interim Report 2020 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited 41 OTHER INFORMATION INTERIM DIVIDEND The directors resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: first interim dividend of HK2.8 cents per share and second interim dividend of HK2.1 cents per share) payable to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 9 October 2020. The interim dividend will be dispatched to the shareholders on or about 11 December 2020. CLOSING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 7 October 2020 to Friday, 9 October 2020, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 October 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the period, there were no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of the Company's listed shares. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as its own code on corporate governance practices. The Company has complied with code provisions as set out in the CG Code for the six months ended 30 June 2020 except the following deviation: 42 Pak Fah Yeow International Limited Interim Report 2020 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (CONTINUED) Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Gan Wee Sean, the Chairman of the board of directors, was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer on 21 April 2008 and the Chief Executive Officer on 1 September 2011. Although these two roles are performed by the same individual, certain responsibilities have been shared with the other executive directors to balance the power and authority. In addition, all major decisions have been made in consultation with members of the board as well as senior management. The board has one non-executive director and also three independent non-executive directors who offer different independent perspectives. Therefore, the board is of the view that there are adequate balance of power and safeguards in place. The board would review and monitor the situation on a regular basis and would ensure that the present structure would not impair the balance of power in the Company. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiry of all directors, the directors have confirmed compliance with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020. CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION UNDER RULE 13.51B(1) OF THE LISTING RULES Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, change of directors' information of the Company since the date of the 2019 annual report is as follows: Mr. LEUNG Man Chiu, Lawrence resigned as a non-executive director of World Super Holdings Limited (Stock code: 08612), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, on 21 July 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE The audit committee of the Company comprises the three independent non-executive directors of the Company, and meets at least twice each year. The interim financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by the audit committee. At the request of the directors, the interim financial information set out on page 16 to page 37 has also been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Mazars CPA Limited, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA and an unmodified review report has been issued. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

