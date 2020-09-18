Log in
PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(239)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
1.89 HKD   0.00%
Pak Fah Yeow International : Interim Report 2020

09/18/2020

PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incor porated in Ber muda with limited liability) Stock Code:239

2020INTERIM REPORT

This Interim Report is printed on environmentally friendly paper

CONTENTS

Page

Corporate Information

2

Highlights

3

Management Discussion and Analysis

5

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of

Condensed Interim Financial Information

14

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

16

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

18

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

20

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

21

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Information

22

Disclosure of Interests and Other Information

38

2

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Gan Wee Sean (Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer) (R)

Gan Fock Wai, Stephen (R)

Gan Cheng Hooi, Gavin

Non-executive Director

Gan Fook Yin, Anita

Independent Non-executive Directors Leung Man Chiu, Lawrence

(chairing A, chairing R and chairing N) Wong Ying Kay, Ada (A, R and N)

Ip Tin Chee, Arnold (A, R and N)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Lo Tai On

REGISTERED OFFICE

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

11th Floor, 200 Gloucester Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

AUDITOR

Mazars CPA Limited

42nd Floor, Central Plaza

18 Harbour Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

SOLICITOR

Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo

26th Floor, Jardine House

1 Connaught Place

Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda)

Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Standard Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai, Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

239

HOME PAGE

http://www.pakfahyeow.com

EMAIL

pfy@pfy.com.hk

TELEPHONE

(852) 2881 7713

(A) Audit Committee member

  1. Remuneration Committee member
  1. Nomination Committee member

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

3

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue down 40.2% year-on-year.
  • Underlying recurring (loss) profit, the performance indicator of the Group, down 102.5% year-on-year, mainly due to weak performance of Healthcare segment.
  • Reported (loss) profit down 321.3% year-on-year, mainly due to unrealised fair value loss on investment properties in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.
  • Geopolitical issues and COVID-19 effects would inevitably affect the Group's business environment for the second half of 2020.

Results Summary

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Change

Revenue

1

44,694

74,771

-40.2%

Reported (loss) profit

2

(47,210)

21,331

-321.3%

Underlying recurring (loss)

profit

3

(600)

23,538

-102.5%

HK cents

HK cents

(Loss) Earnings per share:

4

Reported (loss) profit

(15.1)

6.8

-322.1%

Underlying recurring (loss)

profit

(0.2)

7.6

-102.6%

Total dividends per share

4

2.6

4.9

-46.9%

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Shareholders' funds

5

675,099

760,117

-11.2%

HK$

HK$

Net asset value per share

6

2.17

2.44

-11.1%

4

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

Notes: 1.

Revenue represents revenue derived from the three business segments, namely

healthcare ("Healthcare"), property investments ("Property Investments") and

treasury investments ("Treasury Investments").

  1. Reported (loss) profit ("Reported (Loss) Profit") is the loss or profit attributable to owners of the Company, which is prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
  2. Underlying recurring (loss) profit ("Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit") reflects the Group's performance of the three business segments and is arrived at by excluding from Reported (Loss) Profit the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and of investment properties, and the items that are non-recurring in nature.
  3. The basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share and the total dividends per share are calculated using the ordinary shares in issue during the period.
  4. Shareholders' funds are the equity attributable to owners of the Company, which is equivalent to the total equity as presented in the Company's consolidated statement of financial position.
  5. Net asset value per share represents shareholders' funds divided by the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue as at the balance sheet date.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

5

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

Results Overview

During the first half of 2020, businesses across all industries were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing adverse influence over global economy. The impact was particularly significant against certain sectors such as retail, tourism and property, with which the businesses of the Group were correlated. As such, the businesses of the Group were adversely affected and a significant drop in revenue was recorded as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

In this challenging business environment, the Group recorded total revenue of HK$44,694,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a decrease of 40.2% from HK$74,771,000 for the same corresponding period in 2019. Revenue of each business segment is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Healthcare

40,674

69,459

-41.4

Property Investments

3,795

4,948

-23.3

Treasury Investments

225

364

-38.2

44,694

74,771

-40.2

Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit, which excludes from Reported (Loss) Profit the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties and the items that are non-recurring in nature, was a loss of HK$600,000, down 102.5% from a profit of HK$23,538,000 year-on-year. This mainly reflected weak performance of Healthcare segment. Loss per share of Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit was HK0.2 cents, down 102.6% from earnings per share of HK7.6 cents for 2019.

6

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

Reported (Loss) Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 down 321.3% to a loss of HK$47,210,000 (2019: profit of HK$21,331,000), primarily due to unrealised fair value losses on the Group's investment properties. Loss per share of Reported (Loss) Profit was HK15.1 cents, down 322.1% from earnings per share of HK6.8 cents for 2019.

Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Profit and Reported Profit:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Underlying Recurring (Loss) Profit

(600)

23,538

-102.5

Unrealised fair value changes of:

Financial assets

(2,129)

1,368

Investment properties:

United Kingdom

(23,481)

(7,275)

Hong Kong and Singapore

(21,000)

3,700

Reported (Loss) Profit

(47,210)

21,331

-321.3

The revaluation of other properties, which is accounted for as other comprehensive (loss) income, has resulted in a net revaluation loss for the period of HK$18,835,000 (2019: gain of HK$14,975,000).

Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately HK$73,176,000 (2019: income of HK$35,822,000).

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

7

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Healthcare

Revenue from Healthcare segment decreased by 41.4% to HK$40,674,000 (2019: HK$69,459,000). Revenue of each geographical segment is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Hong Kong

8,015

53,977

-85.2

Macau

3,431

5,191

-33.9

Mainland China

16,063

33

+48,575.8

Southeast Asia

10,746

9,805

+9.6

North America

1,590

-

N/A

Others

829

453

+83.0

Segment revenue

40,674

69,459

-41.4

Segment profit

5,626

31,292

-82.0

Sales contribution from Hong Kong decreased significantly by 85.2% year-on-year from HK$54.0 million to HK$8.0 million. Sales contribution from Macau also decreased by 33.9% year-on-year. These reflected a weakened retail market by various factors during the first half of 2020, such as reduced consumer confidence, border restrictions and plunge in visitor arrivals to Hong Kong and Macau as clouded by COVID-19 pandemic. The Group will continue to adopt proactive sales and marketing approaches in Hong Kong and Macau to explore opportunities for sustainable growth.

Sales performance in Mainland China on the other hand was stable for the first half of 2020. This is attributable to the use of brand building and above-the-line marketing strategies, as complemented by local customers using different digital purchasing platforms.

8

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

Sales contribution from Southeast Asia was overall positive in the first half of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic that had been affecting global markets. The second half of 2020 may have strong headwinds as the ripple effects from citywide lockdowns in South East Asian countries may begin to show signs. Sales to the United States had normalised and had shown positive performance in the first half of 2020. A slowdown of new retail account openings within this market is expected as the COVID-19 ravages the country. Other markets have been weathering the pandemic storm and the overall outlook will remain cautious.

Property Investments

Revenue for this segment decreased by 23.3% to HK$3,795,000 (2019: HK$4,948,000). This change mainly represents decreased rental income derived in the United Kingdom as a result of non-payment of rent since the effects of COVID-19 became apparent in the second quarter, as well as decreased average exchange rate of Pound Sterling in translating the rental income. Revenue of each geographical segment is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Hong Kong - office and residential

1,682

1,755

-4.2

Singapore - industrial

111

110

+0.9

United Kingdom - retail/residential

2,002

3,083

-35.1

Segment revenue

3,795

4,948

-23.3

Segment result - (loss) profit

(41,329)

715

-5,880.3

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, segment revenue of about 44.3%, 2.9% and 52.8% (2019: 35.5%, 2.2% and 62.3%) were derived from investment properties in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom respectively. Occupancy rate was 98.1% (2019: 100%) for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

9

Underlying Recurring Segment Result, which excludes from the segment result the unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties and the items that are non-recurring in nature, was a profit of HK$3,152,000, down 26.5% from HK$4,290,000 in

2019. Property expenses ratio as a percentage of segment revenue increased to 16.9% (2019: 13.3%) for the period. Both Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the property expenses ratio for 2020 reflected higher proportional property expenses due to lower rental income.

Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2020 down 5,880.3% to a loss of HK$41,329,000 (2019: profit of HK$715,000), principally reflecting unrealised fair value loss of HK$44,481,000 (2019: HK$3,575,000) on the Group's investment properties' valuation recorded this period.

Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the segment result:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Underlying Recurring Segment Result

3,152

4,290

-26.5

Unrealised fair value changes of

investment properties:

United Kingdom

(23,481)

(7,275)

Hong Kong and Singapore

(21,000)

3,700

Segment result - (loss) profit

(41,329)

715

-5,880.3

Treasury Investments

Other than placing deposits in renowned banks, the Group also invested in equity and debt securities, mutual funds and dual currency investments for higher yields.

Revenue (mainly interest income) derived from this segment decreased by 38.2% to HK$225,000 (2019: HK$364,000). Underlying Recurring Segment Result decreased to a profit of HK$55,000 (2019: HK$264,000). Such decrease reflected decreased interest income as lower bank deposits balances and lower interest rate as well as weak performance on foreign currency transactions during the period.

10

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

The segment result decreased to a loss of HK$2,074,000 (2019: profit of HK$1,632,000), mainly attributable to, amongst others as mentioned above, unrealised fair value losses on listed investments.

Below is the reconciliation between Underlying Recurring Segment Result and the segment result:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Underlying Recurring Segment Result

55

264

-79.2

Unrealised fair value changes of

financial assets

(2,129)

1,368

Segment result - (loss) profit

(2,074)

1,632

-227.1

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The results overview and operations review in preceding sections also cover financial review of the Group's three business segments. This section discusses other significant financial items.

Staff Costs

Staff costs are categorised into production (production-related payroll costs) and administration (other payroll costs, including management and head office staff), which decreased by 2.8% from HK$16,025,000 to HK$15,582,000. This mainly reflected decreased provision for management bonus, partly offset by annual salary increment.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses increased by 11.3% to HK$14,213,000 (2019: HK$12,772,000), mainly attributable to increase in sales and marketing expenses for brand building and above-the-line marketing. Other operating expenses ratio as a percentage of total revenue increased to 31.8% (2019: 17.1%) for the period. This reflected higher proportional expenses due to significant decrease in total revenue.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

11

Finance Costs

Finance costs decreased by 10.7% to HK$469,000 (2019: HK$525,000), mainly due to lower bank loan balance and lower average exchange rate in translating interest expenses of the loan denominated in Pound Sterling. Interest coverage ratio (profit from operations before interest and taxes and before unrealised fair value changes of financial assets and of investment properties divided by finance costs) decreased to 3.1 (2019: 55.6) for the period. Such decrease reflected a weak financial performance in 2020.

Taxation

Decrease in taxation from HK$5,137,000 to HK$1,596,000 was principally due to decrease in taxable operating profits of subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. The effect was partly offset by underprovision of taxation in Hong Kong for previous years.

Investment Properties

The Group's investment properties in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom were valued at 30 June 2020 by an independent professional valuer on a fair value basis. No revaluation was made for the Group's investment properties in Singapore as its fair value change was considered insignificant for the period. The valuation as at 30 June 2020 was HK$292,543,000, a decline of 15.6% from HK$346,432,000 as at 31 December 2019. Such decrease reflected an increasing market risk of retail sector in the United Kingdom and a weakened office and residential sectors in Hong Kong due to uncertainty over the future global impact of COVID-19. The valuation of the Group's investment properties in each geographical segment as at the balance sheet date is as follows.

As at 30 June 2020

As at 31 December 2019

Original

Original

Change in

currency

currency

HK$

'000

HK$'000

'000

HK$'000

%

Hong Kong - office and residential

HK$156,300

156,300

HK$177,300

177,300

-11.8

Singapore - industrial

S$1,950

11,236

S$1,950

11,236

-

United Kingdom - retail/residential

GBP13,100

125,007

GBP15,480

157,896

-20.8

292,543

346,432

-15.6

Unrealised fair value loss on investment properties of HK$44,481,000 (2019: HK$3,575,000) was recognised for the period.

12

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND TREASURY POLICIES

The Group continues to adhere to prudent treasury policies. Gearing ratio (interest-bearing borrowings divided by total shareholders' funds) as at 30 June 2020 was 2.5% (31 December 2019: 2.6%). Total bank borrowings of the Group amounted to HK$16,843,000 (31 December

2019: HK$19,492,000), mainly denominated in Pound Sterling with floating interest rates.

Current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 3.2 times as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: 3.3 times). The Group holds sufficient cash and marketable securities on hand to meet its short-term liabilities, commitments and working capital demand.

EXCHANGE RATE EXPOSURES

Most of the Group's business transactions were conducted in Hong Kong Dollars and United States Dollars. Certain rental income is derived in the United Kingdom and denominated in Pound Sterling. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's debt borrowing was mainly denominated in Pound Sterling. The Group also had equity and debt securities and dual currency investments denominated in foreign currencies.

The Group considers there is no significant exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations for United States Dollars as long as the Hong Kong-United States dollar exchange rate remains pegged. Other than United States Dollars whose exchange rate with Hong Kong Dollars remained relatively stable during the period, the Group's foreign exchange exposure relating to investments in overseas securities and bank balances as at 30 June 2020 were approximately HK$43.0 million (31 December 2019: HK$42.0 million) in total, or about 5.3% (31 December 2019: 4.6%) of the Group's total assets. The Group was also exposed to foreign exchange rate changes (net of the underlying debt borrowings) of approximately HK$108.2 million (31 December 2019: HK$139.1 million) relating to carrying amount of the investment properties in the United Kingdom.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's leasehold land and buildings and investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of approximately HK$272.0 million (31 December 2019: HK$324.9 million) were pledged to secure banking facilities granted to the Group to the extent of approximately HK$91.4 million (31 December 2019: HK$93.3 million), of which approximately HK$16.8 million (31 December 2019: HK$19.5 million) were utilised as at 30 June 2020.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

13

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020, no legal proceedings were initiated by any third parties against the Group as defendant, nor were there any outstanding claims which may result in significant financial losses to the Group.

PLAN FOR SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT OR ACQUISITION OF CAPITAL ASSETS IN THE FUTURE

The Group has no plan for significant investment or acquisition of material capital assets.

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total of 91 (31 December 2019: 90) employees. Remuneration packages of employees and directors are reviewed annually and determined by reference to market pay and individual performance. In addition to salary payments, the Group also provides other employment benefits including medical allowance and educational subsidies to eligible employees.

OUTLOOK

Global and Hong Kong economic outlooks for the second half of 2020 are still clouded by geopolitical issues and COVID-19 effects which would inevitably affect the Group's business environment. The situation may continue to deteriorate further as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections appears more worrying. Ongoing preventive and control measures, including border control and prohibition on group gathering, are expected to continue for a period of time and these would change many aspects of people lives and affect consumer confidence and spending. The Group will closely monitor and respond to the development and will continue to assess its impact on the Group's financial position and operating results.

By Order of the Board

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Gan Wee Sean

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 August 2020

14

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中審眾環（香港）會計師事務所有限公司

To the board of directors

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information of Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") set out on pages 16 to 37, which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of 30 June 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes. The Main Board Listing Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed interim financial information in accordance with HKAS 34.

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

15

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed interim financial information as at 30 June 2020 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.

Mazars CPA Limited

Certified Public Accountants

Hong Kong, 27 August 2020

16

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

44,694

74,771

Other revenue

4

75

149

Other net income

5

942

50

Changes in inventories of finished goods

6,047

1,168

Raw materials and consumables used

(15,185)

(13,438)

Staff costs

(15,582)

(16,025)

Depreciation expenses

(3,998)

(4,191)

Net exchange loss

(1,315)

(512)

Other operating expenses

(14,213)

(12,772)

Profit from operations before fair value

changes of financial assets through profit or

loss and of investment properties

1,465

29,200

Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value

(2,129)

through profit or loss

1,368

Revaluation deficit in respect of investment

(44,481)

properties

(3,575)

(Loss) Profit from operations

(45,145)

26,993

Finance costs

6

(469)

(525)

(Loss) Profit before taxation

6

(45,614)

26,468

Taxation

7

(1,596)

(5,137)

(Loss) Profit for the period, attributable to

owners of the Company

(47,210)

21,331

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

17

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange difference arising from translation

of financial statements of overseas

(9,596)

subsidiaries

(690)

Exchange difference arising from translation

of inter-company balances with overseas

2,465

subsidiaries representing net investments

206

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Revaluation (deficit) surplus of leasehold

land and buildings, net of tax effect of

(18,835)

HK$3,721,000 (2019: HK$2,959,000)

14,975

Other comprehensive (loss) income

for the period, net of tax, attributable

to owners of the Company

(25,966)

14,491

Total comprehensive (loss) income for

the period, attributable to owners of the

Company

(73,176)

35,822

(Loss) Earnings per share

9

(15.15) cents

Basic and diluted

6.84 cents

18

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2020

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

10

292,543

346,432

Investment properties

Property, plant and equipment

10

342,578

368,511

Intangible assets

2,450

2,450

Financial assets at fair value through

12

5,761

5,789

profit or loss

643,332

723,182

Current assets

25,928

17,929

Inventories

11

Trade and other receivables

18,179

13,776

Financial assets at fair value through

12

14,600

16,489

profit or loss

Tax recoverable

28

2,505

Bank balances and cash

116,722

137,969

175,457

188,668

Current liabilities

13

16,843

19,492

Bank borrowings, secured

Current portion of deferred income

14

226

242

Trade and other payables

21,546

26,992

Tax payables

4,275

3,024

Dividends payable

12,577

7,302

55,467

57,052

Net current assets

119,990

131,616

Total assets less current liabilities

763,322

854,798

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

19

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

At 30 June 2020

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Long-term portion of consideration payable

2,073

2,073

for acquisition of trademarks

Long-term portion of deferred income

31,601

33,899

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

4,903

4,689

Deferred taxation

49,646

54,020

88,223

94,681

NET ASSETS

675,099

760,117

Capital and reserves

15

15,582

15,582

Share capital

Share premium and reserves

659,517

744,535

TOTAL EQUITY

675,099

760,117

20

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Share

Properties

premium

Share

Share

Exchange

Proposed

Retained

and

revaluation

reserves

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

dividends

profits

total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 January 2019

15,582

21,997

273,151

(36,906)

11,842

471,036

741,120

756,702

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

21,331

21,331

21,331

Other comprehensive income

-

-

14,975

(484)

-

-

14,491

14,491

Total comprehensive income

attributable to owners of the

-

-

14,975

(484)

-

21,331

35,822

35,822

Company

Transactions with owners:

Distributions to owners

Interim dividends declared

-

-

-

-

6,544

(15,270)

(8,726)

(8,726)

(note 8)

2018 final dividend transferred

-

-

-

-

(11,842)

-

(11,842)

(11,842)

to dividend payable

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

(5,298)

(15,270)

(20,568)

(20,568)

At 30 June 2019

15,582

21,997

288,126

(37,390)

6,544

477,097

756,374

771,956

At 1 January 2020

15,582

21,997

265,811

(33,766)

11,842

478,651

744,535

760,117

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(47,210)

(47,210)

(47,210)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(18,835)

(7,131)

-

-

(25,966)

(25,966)

Total comprehensive loss

attributable to owners

-

-

(18,835)

(7,131)

-

(47,210)

(73,176)

(73,176)

of the Company

Transactions with owners:

Distributions to owners

Interim dividends declared

-

-

-

-

8,103

(8,103)

-

-

(note 8)

2019 final dividend transferred

-

-

-

-

(11,842)

-

(11,842)

(11,842)

to dividend payable

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

-

(3,739)

(8,103)

(11,842)

(11,842)

At 30 June 2020

15,582

21,997

246,976

(40,897)

8,103

423,338

659,517

675,099

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

21

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(13,119)

Cash (used in) generated from operations

33,635

Interest received

225

364

Interest paid

(189)

(245)

Income taxes refunded (paid)

2,149

(896)

Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(10,934)

32,858

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(621)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(151)

Net cash used in investing activities

(621)

(151)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payments of consideration payable for acquisition of

(280)

trademark

(280)

Net movement in bank borrowings, secured

(1,439)

(1,067)

Dividends paid

(6,567)

(6,646)

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,286)

(7,993)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(19,841)

24,714

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

137,969

126,115

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(1,406)

(89)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

116,722

150,740

Analysis of the balances of cash and cash equivalents

83,893

Cash at bank and in hand

126,240

Time deposits

32,829

24,500

116,722

150,740

22

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Six months ended 30 June 2020

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited condensed interim financial information of Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Main Board Listing Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").

The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read, where relevant, in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("2019 Annual Accounts").

The Interim Financial Information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The Interim Financial Information has been prepared under the historical cost convention except for investment properties, leasehold land and buildings and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, which are measured at fair value.

The accounting policies and basis of preparation adopted in this Interim Financial Information is consistent with those used in the preparation of the 2019 Annual Report, except for the adoption of the new/revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") that are relevant to the Group and effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 January 2020 as described below:

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

The adoption of these amendments to HKFRSs did not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts reported for the current and prior years.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

23

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the chief operating decision maker - the executive directors for making strategic decisions and resources allocation. The Group's operating segments are structured and managed separately according to the nature of their businesses. The Group is currently organised into three operating businesses as follows:

  1. Healthcare - manufacturing and sale of Hoe Hin products
  2. Property investments
  3. Treasury investments

Each of the Group's operating segments represents a strategic business unit subject to risks and returns that are different from those of the other operating segments.

For the purposes of assessing the performance of the operating segments between segments, the executive directors assess segment profit or loss before income tax without allocation of finance costs, directors' emoluments, office staff salaries, legal and professional fees and central administrative costs and the basis of preparing such information is consistent with that of the consolidated financial statements. All assets are allocated to reportable segments other than tax recoverable and corporate assets. All liabilities are allocated to reportable segments other than deferred taxation, provision for directors' retirement benefits, tax payable, dividends payable and other corporate liabilities.

Business segments

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Property

Treasury

Healthcare

investments

investments

Consolidated

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from external customers

40,674

3,795

225

44,694

Segment results

5,626

(41,329)

(2,074)

(37,777)

Unallocated corporate expenses

(7,368)

Loss from operations

(45,145)

Finance costs

(469)

Loss before taxation

(45,614)

Taxation

(1,596)

Loss for the period

(47,210)

24

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

Business segments (Continued)

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Property

Treasury

Healthcare

investments

investments

Consolidated

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from external customers

69,459

4,948

364

74,771

Segment results

31,292

715

1,632

33,639

Unallocated corporate expenses

(6,646)

Profit from operations

26,993

Finance costs

(525)

Profit before taxation

26,468

Taxation

(5,137)

Profit for the period

21,331

Segment assets and liabilities

The following table presents segment assets and liabilities of the Group's business segments as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019:

At 30 June 2020

Property

Treasury

Healthcare

investments

investments

Consolidated

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Assets

440,140

293,116

84,970

818,226

Segment assets

Unallocated corporate assets

563

Consolidated total assets

818,789

Liabilities

22,007

50,389

-

72,396

Segment liabilities

Unallocated corporate liabilities

71,294

Consolidated total liabilities

143,690

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

25

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

Segment assets and liabilities (Continued)

At 31 December 2019

Property

Treasury

Healthcare

investments

investments

Consolidated

(audited)

(audited)

(audited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Assets

Segment assets

475,207

347,298

86,360

908,865

Unallocated corporate assets

2,985

Consolidated total assets

911,850

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

27,196

54,567

-

81,763

Unallocated corporate liabilities

69,970

Consolidated total liabilities

151,733

Geographical information

Revenue from external

Results from

customers

operations

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Hong Kong

9,879

55,969

(23,471)

30,486

Macau

3,431

5,191

2,282

3,229

PRC

16,063

33

(270)

(1,855)

Southeast Asia

10,873

10,005

4,754

4,030

North America

1,590

-

87

5

United Kingdom

2,030

3,120

(21,529)

(4,228)

Europe (excluding United Kingdom)

-

-

(619)

1,152

Other regions

828

453

475

357

Unallocated corporate expenses

-

-

(6,854)

(6,183)

44,694

74,771

(45,145)

26,993

26

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

4.

OTHER REVENUE

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Listed investments:

Dividend income from financial assets

at fair value through profit or loss

78

146

(Loss) Gain on disposal of financial assets

at fair value through profit or loss

(3)

3

75

149

5.

OTHER NET INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Commission received

13

11

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

(1)

Sundry income

929

40

942

50

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

27

6. (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

This is stated after charging:

HK$'000

HK$'000

(a)

Finance costs

Interest on bank borrowings

189

245

Interest on consideration payable for acquisition

280

  of trademarks

280

469

525

(b)

Other items

Cost of inventories

19,049

21,429

7.

TAXATION

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime was signed into law and gazetted in March 2018. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of qualifying group entity are taxed at 8.25% and profits above HK$2 million are taxed at 16.5%. The profits of other group entities in Hong Kong not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%.

Overseas taxation has been provided on the estimated assessable profits for the period, in respect of the Group's overseas operations, at the rates of taxation prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions.

The charge comprises:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current tax

Hong Kong Profits Tax

560

- Current period

4,572

- Underprovision in prior year

1,280

-

Overseas tax

409

609

Deferred taxation

2,249

5,181

(653)

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

(44)

1,596

5,137

28

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

8. DIVIDENDS

Dividends attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the

period

At the board meeting held on 26 March 2020, the directors proposed a final dividend of HK3.8 cents per share totalling HK$11,842,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 (year ended

31 December 2018: HK3.8 cents per share totalling HK$11,842,000). Upon the approval by shareholders on 30 June 2020, the appropriation was transferred to dividends payable.

Dividends attributable to the period

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share

(2019: first and second interim dividends of

HK2.8 and HK2.1 cents)

8,103

15,270

On 27 August 2020, the directors declared an interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share totalling HK$8,103,000 (2019: first interim dividend of HK2.8 cents per share totalling HK$8,726,000 and second interim dividend of HK2.1 cents per share totalling HK$6,544,000 declared on 18 June 2019 and 22 August 2019 respectively), which is payable to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 9 October 2020.

9. (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of the basic and diluted loss (2019: earnings) per share is based on the loss

attributable to owners of the Company for the period of HK$47,210,000 (2019: earnings of

HK$21,331,000) and 311,640,000 (2019: 311,640,000) ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Diluted (loss) earnings per share equals to basic (loss) earnings per share as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares outstanding during the two periods ended 30 June 2019 and 2020.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

29

10. MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

The Group's investment properties situated in Hong Kong and leasehold land and buildings situated in Hong Kong were stated at fair value as at 30 June 2020 as estimated by the directors with reference to the valuation provided by an independent professional valuer. The Group recorded a net deficit on revaluation of the investment properties situated in Hong Kong of HK$21,000,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: surplus of HK$3,700,000) during the period, which was recognised in profit or loss. In addition, the Group recorded a deficit on revaluation of the leasehold land and buildings situated in Hong Kong of HK$22,556,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: surplus of HK$17,934,000) during the period, which was recognised in the properties revaluation reserve.

In addition, the Group's investment properties situated in London, the United Kingdom were also stated at fair value as at 30 June 2020 as estimated by the directors with reference to the valuation provided by an independent professional valuer. The Group recorded a net deficit on revaluation of the investment properties situated in United Kingdom of HK$23,481,000 during the period (2019: HK$7,275,000), which was recognised in profit or loss. During the period, the Group also recorded a deficit on exchange realignment of HK$9,408,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$631,000) on the investment properties situated in the United Kingdom which was recognised as part of the exchange difference arising from translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries in the exchange reserve.

In the opinion of the directors, the change in fair value of the Group's investment properties situated in Singapore for the period was not material to the results of the Group.

During the period, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment of HK$621,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$151,000).

30

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade receivables

461

9,835

Bills receivable

15,066

658

Other receivables

Deposits, prepayments and other debtors

2,652

3,283

18,179

13,776

The Group allows credit period ranging from 30 days to 120 days (2019: 30 days to 120 days)

to its customers. The ageing analysis of trade receivables by invoice date is as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within 30 days

461

9,835

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

31

12. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

The Group's major investments as at 30 June 2020 are detailed below:

As at 30 June 2020

For the six

Approximate

months

percentage of

Approximate

ended 30

the Group's

percentage of

June 2020

Fair/Market

investment

the Group's

Fair value

Stock code

value

portfolio

net assets

gain (loss)

HK$'000

%

%

HK$'000

Equity securities, listed in Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings plc

00005.HK

1,079

5.3

0.2

(734)

Guangdong Investment Limited

00270.HK

1,330

6.5

0.2

(300)

Equity securities, listed overseas

Pfizer Inc.

PFE.NYSE

1,615

7.9

0.2

(320)

SANOFI-ACT

SAN.EPA

1,169

5.7

0.2

13

Mutual funds, unlisted

KBC Eco Fund SICAV-Water

capitalisation

N/A

3,330

16.4

0.5

(415)

Multipartner SICAV-RobecoSAM

Sustainable Water Fund

B-capitalisation

N/A

1,437

7.1

0.2

(101)

Debt securities, unlisted

Aberdeen Marina Club Limited

N/A

2,785

13.7

0.4

-

Shenzhen Xili Golf Club

N/A

1,842

9.0

0.3

-

32

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

13. BANK BORROWINGS, SECURED

The analysis of the carrying amount of bank borrowings is as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Bank borrowings due for repayment

within one year (note (i))

16,843

18,768

Term loan from a bank which contains

a repayment on demand clause (note (ii))

-

724

16,843

19,492

  1. The revolving loan of HK$16,843,000 (31 December 2019: HK$18,768,000) bears interest at the bank's cost of fund plus 1.5% per annum and is repayable one month after drawdown. The loan is secured by pledging the Group's investment properties with an aggregate carrying value of HK$125,007,000 (31 December 2019: HK$157,896,000) together with the assignment of rental monies derived from the investment properties.
  2. The term loan bore interest at the Hong Kong prime rate minus 3% per annum and was entirely repaid on 28 April 2020. At 31 December 2019, it was secured by a first legal charge over the Group's leasehold land and buildings held for own use with a carrying value of HK$167,000,000.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

33

14. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade payables

4,830

5,120

Other payables

Accrued charges and other creditors

2,534

3,775

Accrued advertising and promotion expenses

9,858

9,899

Accrued rebate and discounts

4,324

8,198

16,716

21,872

21,546

26,992

The ageing analysis of trade payables by invoice date is as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within 30 days

4,813

3,400

31 - 60 days

-

1,703

61 - 90 days

-

-

More than 90 days

17

17

4,830

5,120

34

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

15. SHARE CAPITAL

At 30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

No. of

HK$'000

No. of

shares

shares

HK$'000

Authorised:

At beginning and end of the

reporting period

Ordinary shares of HK$0.05 each

600,000,000

30,000

600,000,000

30,000

Issued and fully paid:

At beginning and end of the

311,640,000

15,582

reporting period

311,640,000

15,582

16. PLEDGE OF ASSETS

Certain of the Group's leasehold land and buildings and investment properties were pledged to secure banking facilities, including bank borrowings, granted to the Group to the extent of HK$91,377,000 (31 December 2019: HK$93,325,000), of which HK$16,843,000 (31 December 2019: HK$19,492,000) were utilised at the end of the reporting period.

The carrying amounts of the Group's pledged assets are as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Leasehold land and buildings

147,000

167,000

Investment properties

125,007

157,896

272,007

324,896

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

35

17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In addition to the transactions/information disclosed elsewhere in this Interim Financial Information, during the period, the Group had the following transactions with related parties.

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Compensation paid to key management personnel,

including directors:

- Salaries and other benefits

7,004

7,498

- Contributions to defined contribution plan

38

45

18. CAPITAL COMMITMENT

In 2007, the Group entered into a master agreement with a bank to invest in a private equity fund with maximum capital injection of US$1 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million). In 2017, the maximum capital injection had been revised to US$817,000 (equivalent to HK$6,373,000). As at 30 June 2020, US$792,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,175,000) (31 December 2019: US$792,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,175,000)) was called and paid up. Since the commitment period ended on 31 December 2011, the remaining US$25,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$197,000) (31 December 2019: US$25,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$197,000)) would only be payable in limited situations stipulated in the master agreement.

19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES

The following presents the assets measured at fair value or required to disclose their fair value in this Interim Financial Information on a recurring basis at the end of the reporting period across the three levels of the fair value hierarchy defined in HKFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement, with the fair value measurement categorised in its entirety based on the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The levels of inputs are defined as follows:

  • Level 1 (highest level): quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date;
  • Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly;
  • Level 3 (lowest level): unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.

36

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES (CONTINUED)

Financial assets measured at fair value

30 June

2020

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

Equity securities, listed in

Hong Kong

4,376

4,376

-

-

Equity securities, listed overseas

4,146

4,146

-

-

Mutual funds, unlisted

5,116

-

5,116

-

Dual currency deposits

962

962

-

-

Debt securities, unlisted

4,823

4,823

-

-

Private equity fund, unlisted

938

-

-

938

20,361

14,307

5,116

938

31

December

2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

(audited)

(audited)

(audited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

Equity securities, listed in

Hong Kong

5,414

5,414

-

-

Equity securities, listed overseas

4,514

4,514

-

-

Mutual funds, unlisted

6,561

-

6,561

-

Debt securities, unlisted

4,823

4,823

-

-

Private equity fund, unlisted

966

-

-

966

22,278

14,751

6,561

966

During the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements, and no transfers into and out of Level 3 fair value measurements. The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels as at the end of the reporting period.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

37

19. FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES (CONTINUED)

Movements in level 3 fair value measurements

Description

Unlisted private equity fund

At

At

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

At beginning of the reporting period

966

1,137

Gains recognised in:

3

- profit or loss

-

Disposals

(31)

(171)

At end of the reporting period

938

966

The above gains are reported as "Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss" within profit or loss.

Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurement

The unlisted mutual funds are valued based on quoted market prices from dealers or by reference to quoted market prices for similar instruments.

Description of the valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 3 fair value measurement

The unlisted private equity fund's assets mainly comprise investment in unlisted companies in various industries (the "Investment") and the fair value of the Investment is estimated by the external fund manager by reference to a number of factors including the operating cash flows and financial performance of the Investment, trends within sectors and/or regions, underlying business models, expected exit timing and strategy and any specific rights or terms associated with the Investment.

Valuation processes of the Group

The Group reviews estimation of fair value of the unlisted private equity fund which is categorised into Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Reports with estimation of fair value are prepared by the external fund manager on a quarterly basis. Discussion of the valuation process and results with the Audit Committee is held twice a year, to coincide with the reporting dates.

38

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executive in the shares of the Company and associated corporations, as defined in Part XV of Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") and as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by the Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows:

  1. Long positions in shares of the Company

Number of shares held

Percentage of

issued

Personal

Family

Corporate

shares of

Name of director

interests

interests

interests

Total

the Company

Mr. Gan Wee Sean

27,208,322

2,380,560

65,323,440

94,912,322

30.46%

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen

10,446,879

-

62,527,920

72,974,799

23.42%

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

Ms. Gan Fook Yin, Anita

1,190,280

-

-

1,190,280

0.38%

  1. Long positions in non-voting deferred shares of associated corporations
    1. Hoe Hin Pak Fah Yeow Manufactory, Limited ("HHPFY")

Percentage

of issued

Number of non-voting deferred

non-voting

deferred

shares of HK$1,000 each held

shares of the

Personal

Family

Corporate

respective

Name of director

interests

interests

interests

Total

corporations

Mr. Gan Wee Sean

8,600

800

-

9,400

42.7%

(Note 1)

Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen

2,800

-

-

2,800

12.7%

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

39

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES (CONTINUED)

  1. Long positions in non-voting deferred shares of associated corporations (Continued)
    1. Pak Fah Yeow Investment (Hong Kong) Company, Limited ("PFYI")

Percentage

of issued

Number of non-voting deferred

non-voting

deferred

shares of HK$1 each held

shares of the

Personal

Family

Corporate

respective

Name of director

interests

interests

interests

Total

corporations

Mr. Gan Wee Sean

8,244,445

711,111

-

8,955,556

42.2%

(Note 1)

Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen

2,800,000

-

-

2,800,000

13.2%

Notes:

  1. Madam Khoo Phaik Gim, wife of Mr. Gan Wee Sean, beneficially owned 2,380,560 shares of the Company, 800 non-voting deferred shares of HHPFY and 711,111 non-voting deferred shares of PFYI.
  2. These 65,323,440 shares were beneficially owned by Hexagan Enterprises Limited, a company wholly-owned by Mr. Gan Wee Sean and his wife, Madam Khoo Phaik Gim. The total number of 94,912,322 shares in aggregate represented approximately 30.46% of the issued shares of the Company.
  3. These 62,527,920 shares were beneficially owned by Gan's Enterprises Limited, a company in which Mr. Gan Fock Wai, Stephen has an interest of approximately 32%. The total number of 72,974,799 shares in aggregate represented approximately 23.42% of the issued shares of the Company.

40

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND OTHER INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES (CONTINUED)

Other than as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the directors or chief executives, nor their associates, had any interests and short positions in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations as defined in Part XV of the SFO and none of the directors or chief executives, or their spouses or children under the age of 18, had any right to subscribe for the securities of the Company, or had exercised any such rights at any time during the period.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

As at 30 June 2020, the interests or short positions of every person, other than the directors and their respective associates as disclosed in "DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SECURITIES" above, in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO, are set out below:

Long position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company

Percentage of

Number of

issued shares of

Name of shareholder

Nature of interest

shares held

the Company

Jonathan William Brooke

Beneficial owner

21,317,500 (Note)

6.84%

Note: As reported by Jonathan William Brooke on 10 June 2020, Mr. Jonathan William Brooke has 100% control of Brook Capital Limited which is interested in 15,130,000 shares of the Company, representing 4.85% of the issued shares of the Company.

ARRANGEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES

At no time during the period was the Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangements, to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate.

Interim Report 2020

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

41

OTHER INFORMATION

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The directors resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK2.6 cents per share in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: first interim dividend of HK2.8 cents per share and second interim dividend of HK2.1 cents per share) payable to the shareholders on the register of members of the Company on 9 October 2020. The interim dividend will be dispatched to the shareholders on or about 11 December 2020.

CLOSING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 7 October 2020 to Friday, 9 October 2020, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 October 2020.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

During the period, there were no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of the Company's listed shares.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as its own code on corporate governance practices.

The Company has complied with code provisions as set out in the CG Code for the six months ended 30 June 2020 except the following deviation:

42

Pak Fah Yeow International Limited

Interim Report 2020

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (CONTINUED)

Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Gan Wee Sean, the Chairman of the board of directors, was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer on 21 April 2008 and the Chief Executive Officer on 1 September 2011. Although these two roles are performed by the same individual, certain responsibilities have been shared with the other executive directors to balance the power and authority. In addition, all major decisions have been made in consultation with members of the board as well as senior management. The board has one non-executive director and also three independent non-executive directors who offer different independent perspectives. Therefore, the board is of the view that there are adequate balance of power and safeguards in place. The board would review and monitor the situation on a regular basis and would ensure that the present structure would not impair the balance of power in the Company.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiry of all directors, the directors have confirmed compliance with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2020.

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION UNDER RULE 13.51B(1)

OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, change of directors' information of the Company since the date of the 2019 annual report is as follows:

Mr. LEUNG Man Chiu, Lawrence resigned as a non-executive director of World Super Holdings Limited (Stock code: 08612), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, on 21 July 2020.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee of the Company comprises the three independent non-executive directors of the Company, and meets at least twice each year. The interim financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by the audit committee. At the request of the directors, the interim financial information set out on page 16 to page 37 has also been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Mazars CPA Limited, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA and an unmodified review report has been issued.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

