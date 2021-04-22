Pak Fah Yeow International : Proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 June 2021 04/22/2021 | 05:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 白 花 油 國 際 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 239) Proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 June 2021 I/We(note 1) of being the registered holder(s) ofshares(note 2) of HK$0.05 each in the capital of PAK FAH YEOW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or (note 3) of to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Rm 201, 2/F, Pico Tower, 66 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, the 11th of June, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the businesses as set out in the notice convening the meeting and at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/ us in my/our name(s) in respect of the proposed resolutions in the manner as hereunder indicated (note 4) or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For (note 4) Against (note 4) 1. To receive and consider the financial statements and the report of the directors and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2. To declare a final dividend of HK3.8 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. GAN Fock Wai, Stephen as an executive director of the Company. (b) To re-elect Ms. GAN Fook Yin, Anita as a non-executive director of the Company. (c) To re-elect Mr. LEUNG Man Chiu, Lawrence (who has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company for more than 9 years) as an independent non-executive director of the Company. (d) To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of directors for the year ending 31 December 2021. 4. To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditor and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of auditor. 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution in item 5 of the notice of annual general meeting). 6. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue new shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution in item 6 of the notice of annual general meeting). 7. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue new shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution in item 7 of the notice of annual general meeting). Dated the day of 2021 Signature (note 5) Notes: Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.05 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out " CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.

ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION . Failure to complete any or all boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes on the relevant resolutions at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation this proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company at 11th Floor, 200 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and deposit of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your Personal Data is supplied to the Company on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may render the Company not able to process your instructions and/or request as stated in this proxy form. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, the Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Company. For identification purpose only Attachments Original document

