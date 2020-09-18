Pak Tak International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 0 09/18/2020 | 10:10am EDT Send by mail :

PAK TAK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED （百德國際有限公司）* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2668) LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Pak Tak International Limited (the "Company") are set out below: Executive Directors Mr. WANG Jian (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Ms. QIAN Pu Non-executive Directors Mr. LAW Fei Shing Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny Mr. CHAN Kin Sang Mr. ZHENG Suijun There are five Board committees of the Company. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves. Board Investment Audit Remuneration Nomination Strategic and Fund Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Raising Director Committee Mr. WANG Jian - - - Chairman Chairman Ms. QIAN Pu - Member Member Member Member Mr. LAW Fei Shing - - - - - Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian - - - Member Member Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny Chairman Member Chairman - - Mr. CHAN Kin Sang Member Chairman Member - - Mr. ZHENG Suijun Member Member Member - - Hong Kong, 18 September 2020 * For identification purposes only

