MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Pak Tak International Limited    2668   BMG687481215

PAK TAK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(2668)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
0.245 HKD   0.00%
PAK TAK INTERNATIONAL : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
Pak Tak International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/18/2020 | 10:10am EDT

PAK TAK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

（百德國際有限公司）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2668)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Pak Tak International Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. WANG Jian (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. QIAN Pu

Non-executive Directors

Mr. LAW Fei Shing

Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny

Mr. CHAN Kin Sang

Mr. ZHENG Suijun

There are five Board committees of the Company. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Investment

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Strategic

and Fund

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Raising

Director

Committee

Mr. WANG Jian

-

-

-

Chairman

Chairman

Ms. QIAN Pu

-

Member

Member

Member

Member

Mr. LAW Fei Shing

-

-

-

-

-

Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian

-

-

-

Member

Member

Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny

Chairman

Member

Chairman

-

-

Mr. CHAN Kin Sang

Member

Chairman

Member

-

-

Mr. ZHENG Suijun

Member

Member

Member

-

-

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

* For identification purposes only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pak Tak International Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:09:05 UTC
