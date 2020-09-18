Pak Tak International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

PAK TAK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
（百德國際有限公司）*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2668)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Pak Tak International Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. WANG Jian (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. QIAN Pu
Non-executive Directors
Mr. LAW Fei Shing
Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny
Mr. CHAN Kin Sang
Mr. ZHENG Suijun
There are five Board committees of the Company. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Strategic
|
and Fund
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Raising
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WANG Jian
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
Ms. QIAN Pu
|
-
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. LAW Fei Shing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. SHIN Yick Fabian
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. CHAN Kin Sang
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. ZHENG Suijun
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
-
|
-
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
* For identification purposes only
