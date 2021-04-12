Pak Tak International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO FACTORING AGREEMENT

INFORMATION ABOUT CUSTOMER C AND THE GUARANTOR

Customer C, is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability. The Customer C is principally engaged in trading of non-ferrous metal, leasing business and property management.

The Guarantor, is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and is the immediate holding company of the Customer C and is ultimate beneficially owned by Mr. Huang Shilong. The Guarantor is principally engaged in investment holding, leasing business and property management.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, Customer C, the Guarantor and its ultimate beneficial owner are not connected with the Company and its connected persons as defined under the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP AND THE LENDER

The Group is principally engaged in supply chain business, leasing business, property investment, money lending business and securities investment.

The Lender is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal business of the Lender is, among other things, provision of accounts receivable management, financing and collection services to its customers in its ordinary and usual course of business.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE FACTORING AGREEMENT

The Board is of the view that the Factoring Agreement were entered into after arm's length negotiations, in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Lender and in line with the development of the supply chain business of the Group. It is expected that the Factoring Agreement will generate considerable and stable income for the Group from the factoring interest. The provision of factoring principal amount to Customer C under the Factoring Agreement will be financed by the internal resources of the Group.

Given the Factoring Agreement was entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms, the Board is of the view that the terms of the Factoring Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.