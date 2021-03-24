Pak Tak International : NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN (CHANGES IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL)

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue and allotment of 720,000,000 shares pursuant to the placing agreement dated 20 January 2021 (details of which were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 20 January 2021 (the "Announcement")), completion of which took place on 24 March 2021

Issue and allotment of 280,000,000 shares pursuant to the subscription agreement dated 20 January 2021 (details of which were disclosed in the Announcement), completion of which took place on 24 March 2021