    PABC   PK0126301016

PAKISTAN ALUMINIUM BEVERAGE CANS LIMITED

(PABC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
49.29 PKR   -1.26%
04:44aPakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Board Meeting to Consider Accounts of First Quarter of FY-2023
PU
01/27Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
2022Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Board Meeting to Consider Accounts of First Quarter of FY-2023

04/20/2023 | 04:44am EDT
FORM-1

Ref: PABC/BOD/2023/02

Date: 20/04/2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

PUCARS/TCS

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held virtually on Friday April 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Thursday, April 20, 2023 to Tuesday May 02, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited

Sohail Akhtar Gogal

(Company Secretary)

  1. Executive Director / HOD
    Off site-II Department, Supervision Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Registered Office: PHA Flat No. 04, Block No. 12, G-8 / 4, Islamabad

Main Office: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731

Disclaimer

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
