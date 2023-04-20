Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Board Meeting to Consider Accounts of First Quarter of FY-2023

FORM-1
Ref: PABC/BOD/2023/02
Date: 20/04/2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
PUCARS/TCS
Subject: Board Meeting
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held virtually on Friday April 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from Thursday, April 20, 2023 to Tuesday May 02, 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited
Sohail Akhtar Gogal
(Company Secretary)
Executive Director / HOD
Off site-II Department, Supervision Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Registered Office: PHA Flat No. 04, Block No. 12, G-8 / 4, Islamabad
Main Office: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:43:04 UTC.