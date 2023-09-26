Date: 26-09-2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
PUCARS/ TCS
Subject: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the interim cash dividend @ Rs. 3.50 per share, i.e.35% for the year ending December 31, 2023 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on September 26, 2023.
.
Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited
Sohail Akhtar Gogal
Company Secretary
- Executive Director / HOD
Off site-II Department, Supervision Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731
