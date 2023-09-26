Date: 26-09-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

PUCARS/ TCS

Subject: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the interim cash dividend @ Rs. 3.50 per share, i.e.35% for the year ending December 31, 2023 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on September 26, 2023.

.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited

Sohail Akhtar Gogal

Company Secretary

Executive Director / HOD

Off site-II Department, Supervision Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731