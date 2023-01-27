Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

FORM-29

Date: 27/01/2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

Details of Transactions Form of Name of Person with No. of Share Sr. No. Description Date Nature Shares Rate Certificates Market Zain Ashraf Mukaty 1 (Non-Executive Director) 25-01-23 Other-IN 500.00 0.00 Physical NA

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

Sohail Akhtar Gogal

Company Secretary

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731