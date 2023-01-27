Advanced search
    PABC   PK0126301016

PAKISTAN ALUMINIUM BEVERAGE CANS LIMITED

(PABC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
37.43 PKR   +4.00%
12:45aPakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
2022Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

01/27/2023 | 12:45am EST
FORM-29

Date: 27/01/2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

Details of Transactions

Form of

Name of Person with

No. of

Share

Sr. No.

Description

Date

Nature

Shares

Rate

Certificates

Market

Zain Ashraf Mukaty

1

(Non-Executive Director)

25-01-23

Other-IN

500.00

0.00

Physical

NA

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours Sincerely,

Sohail Akhtar Gogal

Company Secretary

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
