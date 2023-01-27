Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

FORM-29
Date: 27/01/2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by (Director/CEO/ Executives/their spouse/ substantial shareholders) in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:
|
|
|
|
Details of Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form of
|
|
|
Name of Person with
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Share
|
|
Sr. No.
|
Description
|
Date
|
Nature
|
Shares
|
Rate
|
Certificates
|
Market
|
|
Zain Ashraf Mukaty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
(Non-Executive Director)
|
25-01-23
|
Other-IN
|
500.00
|
0.00
|
Physical
|
NA
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.
Yours Sincerely,
Sohail Akhtar Gogal
Company Secretary
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731
Disclaimer
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:44:05 UTC.