18-07-2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Miscellaneous Information - Change in Voting Power of CEO /Director

Dear Sir,

In this regard it is informed that voting power of Mr. Zain Ashraf Mukaty has been indirectly increased and summary of the Direct and Indirect Voting Power is as follows:

Indirect Voting

Name / Designation

Direct

Power through

Total

Shareholding

Corporate

Voting Power

Shareholding *

Mr. Zain Ashraf Mukaty

75,813,113.00

784,627.00

76,597,740.00

CEO /Director

(20.9946%)

(0.2173%)

(21.2118%)

*Proportional to shareholding in acquiring corporate entities.

Sincerely,

For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited

Sohail Akhtar Gogal

Company Secretary

  1. Executive Director / HOD
    Off site-II Department, Supervision Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731

Disclaimer

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 07:49:04 UTC.