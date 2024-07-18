18-07-2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Miscellaneous Information - Change in Voting Power of CEO /Director
Dear Sir,
In this regard it is informed that voting power of Mr. Zain Ashraf Mukaty has been indirectly increased and summary of the Direct and Indirect Voting Power is as follows:
Indirect Voting
Name / Designation
Direct
Power through
Total
Shareholding
Corporate
Voting Power
Shareholding *
Mr. Zain Ashraf Mukaty
75,813,113.00
784,627.00
76,597,740.00
CEO /Director
(20.9946%)
(0.2173%)
(21.2118%)
*Proportional to shareholding in acquiring corporate entities.
Sincerely,
For Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited
Sohail Akhtar Gogal
Company Secretary
Executive Director / HOD
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Address: P-29 & 30, M-3 Industrial City, Main Boulevard, Sahianwala, Faisalabad Tele +92 041-8731
