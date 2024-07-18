Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Companyâs principal activity is to manufacture and export aluminum beverage cans. The Companyâs products include 8.3oz. 202 Can, 10.1oz. 211 Can, 11.3oz. 211 Can and 12oz. 211 Can. The Company operates from its production facility located at M-3 Industrial City, Faisalabad, and provides products and services to its customers in Pakistan, and abroad. The Company has a production capacity of approximately 1,200 million cans per year.