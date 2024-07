Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company’s principal activity is to manufacture and export aluminum beverage cans. The Company’s products include 8.3oz. 202 Can, 10.1oz. 211 Can, 11.3oz. 211 Can and 12oz. 211 Can. The Company operates from its production facility located at M-3 Industrial City, Faisalabad, and provides products and services to its customers in Pakistan, and abroad. The Company has a production capacity of approximately 1,200 million cans per year.