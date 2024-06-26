The General Manager June 26, 2024 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi Subject: Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results Dear Sir,

Reference to the Board Meeting of Pakistan Cables Limited held on June 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to review and approve the budget of the Company for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-2025.

We hereby inform you that there is no material/price-sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary