The General Manager
June 26, 2024
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
Dear Sir,
Reference to the Board Meeting of Pakistan Cables Limited held on June 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. to review and approve the budget of the Company for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-2025.
We hereby inform you that there is no material/price-sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary
