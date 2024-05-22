The General Manager
22nd May, 2024
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company
and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
In compliance with clause 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations, we inform you that the following transaction has been executed by Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy, Chairman - Pakistan Cables Limited, in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:
No. of
Nature
Rate
Form of
Transaction Date
(Buy / Sell
Gift To
Share(s)
(PKR)
Share
Etc.)
17-05-2024
46,200
Gift Out
0.00
CDC
Son - Mr. Samir
Mustapha Chinoy
We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted non-compliance, if any, for the Board's consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange. Thank you.
For and on behalf of
Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Company Secretary & Head of Legal
