The General Manager

22nd May, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company

and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

In compliance with clause 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations, we inform you that the following transaction has been executed by Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy, Chairman - Pakistan Cables Limited, in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

No. of

Nature

Rate

Form of

Transaction Date

(Buy / Sell

Gift To

Share(s)

(PKR)

Share

Etc.)

17-05-2024

46,200

Gift Out

0.00

CDC

Son - Mr. Samir

Mustapha Chinoy

We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted non-compliance, if any, for the Board's consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange. Thank you.

For and on behalf of

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Company Secretary & Head of Legal

