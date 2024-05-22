The General Manager 22nd May, 2024 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a Listed Company

and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

In compliance with clause 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations, we inform you that the following transaction has been executed by Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy, Chairman - Pakistan Cables Limited, in shares of the Company, details of which are hereunder:

No. of Nature Rate Form of Transaction Date (Buy / Sell Gift To Share(s) (PKR) Share Etc.) 17-05-2024 46,200 Gift Out 0.00 CDC Son - Mr. Samir Mustapha Chinoy

We confirm that the said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted non-compliance, if any, for the Board's consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.4. of the PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange. Thank you.

For and on behalf of

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Company Secretary & Head of Legal