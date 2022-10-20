Pakistan Cables : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates

|
The General Manager
October 20, 2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
SUBJECT: DISPATCH OF BONUS SHARE CERTIFICATES
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the share certificates in respect of Bonus Shares @ 15% for the year ended June 30, 2022, announced on September 28, 2022, have been dispatched to shareholders having shares in physical form through courier service on October 20, 2022.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:48:59 UTC.