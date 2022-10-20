Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Cables Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAL   PK0002001011

PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED

(PCAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
124.58 PKR   +0.82%
02:50aPakistan Cables : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates
PU
10/19Pakistan Cables : Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/28Pakistan Cables : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st March, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Cables : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates

10/20/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Manager

October 20, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISPATCH OF BONUS SHARE CERTIFICATES

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the share certificates in respect of Bonus Shares @ 15% for the year ended June 30, 2022, announced on September 28, 2022, have been dispatched to shareholders having shares in physical form through courier service on October 20, 2022.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:48:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED
02:50aPakistan Cables : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates
PU
10/19Pakistan Cables : Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/28Pakistan Cables : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31st March, 2022
PU
04/28Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
01/28Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Pakistan Cables Limited Announces Change of Directors
CI
2021Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2021Pakistan Cables Limited Announces Resignation of Muhammad Rashid from Board of Director..
CI
2021Pakistan Cables Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 145 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net income 2021 554 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
Net Debt 2021 3 177 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,61x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 5 097 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Cables Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fahd Kamal Chinoy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Waqas Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Mustapha Amir Chinoy Chairman
Arshad Shafiq Operations Director
Aadil Riaz Director-HR, IR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED-8.85%23
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-1.90%8 408
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.51.68%7 678
NEXANS12.93%4 140
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-10.23%2 421
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.97%2 106