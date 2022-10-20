Pakistan Cables : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates

The General Manager October 20, 2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISPATCH OF BONUS SHARE CERTIFICATES

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the share certificates in respect of Bonus Shares @ 15% for the year ended June 30, 2022, announced on September 28, 2022, have been dispatched to shareholders having shares in physical form through courier service on October 20, 2022.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary