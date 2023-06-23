The General Manager June 23, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building, Karachi

SUBJECT: DISPATCH OF BONUS SHARE CERTIFICATE

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Share Certificates in respect of Interim Bonus Shares @10% as approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on May 31, 2023, have been dispatched to Shareholders having shares in Physical form through Register Post & Courier Service on June 22, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Your faithfully,

Pre Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary