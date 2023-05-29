Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Cables Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAL   PK0002001011

PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED

(PCAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
95.00 PKR   +0.85%
02:17aPakistan Cables : Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/05Pakistan Cables Limited Announces Election of New Board of Directors
CI
05/04Pakistan Cables : CTC of Resolutions Passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Cables : Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

05/29/2023 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General Manager

29th May 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi

Subject: Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Cable Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi. Following the meeting, in case there is any material information it shall be accordingly disseminated to the exchange as per the requirements of PSX regulations.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from May 29, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/ indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED
02:17aPakistan Cables : Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/05Pakistan Cables Limited Announces Election of New Board of Directors
CI
05/04Pakistan Cables : CTC of Resolutions Passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023
PU
04/27Pakistan Cables : Placement of notice of election of directors on the company website
PU
04/27Pakistan Cables : Prior publication of notice under s-159 (4) of the companies act 2017
PU
04/26Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
04/11Pakistan Cables : Placement of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04/10Pakistan Cables : Prior publicationf of extra ordinary general meeting notice
PU
02/23Pakistan Cables : Half Yearly Accounts for the Six and Three Month Period Ended 2022-12-31
PU
02/15Pakistan Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 168 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net income 2022 828 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
Net Debt 2022 5 888 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 3 887 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Cables Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fahd Kamal Chinoy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Waqas Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Mustapha Amir Chinoy Chairman
Arshad Shafiq Operations Director
Aadil Riaz Director-HR, IR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED-11.78%14
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.0.00%9 973
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-23.34%5 061
NEXANS-12.61%3 433
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION24.08%3 066
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.27%2 715
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer