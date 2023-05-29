Pakistan Cables : Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

The General Manager 29th May 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Stock Exchange Building, Karachi

Subject: Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Cable Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi. Following the meeting, in case there is any material information it shall be accordingly disseminated to the exchange as per the requirements of PSX regulations.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from May 29, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/ indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary