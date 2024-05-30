The General Manager
May 30, 2024
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Building,
Karachi - 74000
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, we are pleased to announce that Pakistan Cables Limited (the "Company") has completed the successful commissioning of 2.0 MW captive solar plant located at its new manufacturing facility in Nooriabad, Sindh, which keeps in mind the Company's commitment to pursuing environmentally friendly initiatives.
We are transmitting this information through PUCARS for your information and record. You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary
Copy to:
Executive Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 09:09:08 UTC.