The General Manager May 30, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi - 74000

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, we are pleased to announce that Pakistan Cables Limited (the "Company") has completed the successful commissioning of 2.0 MW captive solar plant located at its new manufacturing facility in Nooriabad, Sindh, which keeps in mind the Company's commitment to pursuing environmentally friendly initiatives.

We are transmitting this information through PUCARS for your information and record. You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary

Copy to:

Executive Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad