The General Manager
June 23, 2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Karachi
SUBJECT; PUBLISHING OF NOTICE OF CREDIT AND DISPATCH OF 10% BONUS
SHARES OF PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED
Dear Sir,
Please find enclosed herewith one copy each of today's Newspaper i.e. the Business Recorder (English) and Daily Dunya (Urdu) in which the Notice of Credit and Dispatch of 10% Bonus Shares of Pakistan Cables Limited has been published.
Your faithfully,
Pre Pro Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 10:19:23 UTC.