Pakistan Cables Limited is engaged in manufacturing of copper rods, wires, cables and conductors, aluminum extrusion and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds. The Company's product categories include general wiring, enhanced fire retardant cables, control cables, conductors, high conductivity oxygen free copper rod aluminum and PVC compound. Its cables and wires include low and medium voltage cables, auto cables, and other wire and cable products. The Company manufactures aluminum sections and profiles under the brand name Alum-Ex and its range of applications include structural glazing and curtain walls, double glazed sliding doors and windows, double glazed opening doors and windows, sliding doors and windows, hinged doors and windows, fixed glazing/shop fronts, casement/awning windows, false ceilings and glass doors/swing doors, among others. Its conductor product includes plain annealed copper conductor, hard drawn bare conductor, all alum conductor and alum conductor composite core.