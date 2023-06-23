The General Manager

June 23, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi

SUBJECT; PUBLISHING OF NOTICE OF CREDIT AND DISPATCH OF 10% BONUS

SHARES OF PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith one copy each of today's Newspaper i.e. the Business Recorder (English) and Daily Dunya (Urdu) in which the Notice of Credit and Dispatch of 10% Bonus Shares of Pakistan Cables Limited has been published.

Your faithfully,

Pre Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Head of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary

