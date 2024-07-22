July 22, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

Subject: Publishing of Extraordinary General Meeting Notice

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith one copy each of July 22, 2024 Newspaper i.e. the Business

Recorder (English) and Daily Dunya (Urdu) in which the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

of Pakistan Cables Limited has been published.

Yours faithfully,

Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited

Natasha Mohammad

Manager Legal Affairs and Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 09:44:01 UTC.