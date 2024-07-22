Pakistan Cables Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is a cable manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the business of copper rods, wires, cables and conductors, aluminum extrusion profiles, wiring accessories and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds. The Companyâs geographical markets include Pakistan, Asia (other than Pakistan), North America, South America, and Africa. The Companyâs major product lines include wire and cables, and the aluminum profile business. The Company manufactures aluminum sections and profiles under the brand name Alumex, and its range of applications include structural glazing and curtain walls, double glazed sliding doors and windows, double glazed opening doors, and windows, sliding doors and windows, hinged doors and windows, fixed glazing/shop fronts, casement/awning windows, false ceilings, and glass doors/swing doors, among others. Its anodized sections are offered in four different colors.