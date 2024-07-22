July 22, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Subject: Publishing of Extraordinary General Meeting Notice
Dear Sir,
Please find enclosed herewith one copy each of July 22, 2024 Newspaper i.e. the Business
Recorder (English) and Daily Dunya (Urdu) in which the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
of Pakistan Cables Limited has been published.
Yours faithfully,
Per Pro Pakistan Cables Limited
Natasha Mohammad
Manager Legal Affairs and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Pakistan Cables Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 09:44:01 UTC.