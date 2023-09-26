In accordance with clause 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we are pleased to enclose a certified true copy of the Resolutions passed by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2023.

CERTIFIED THAT THE FOLLOWING RESOLUTIONS FOR ADOPTION WERE PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF PAKISTAN CABLES LIMITED IN THE 70TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Ordinary Business

"IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the minutes of the Extraordinary General meeting held on 4th May 2023 be and are hereby approved for signing"

"IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the audited Financial Statements together with Directors' and Auditors' Report for the year ended June 30, 2023 are hereby approved and adopted"

"IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants be and are hereby reappointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company at a fee to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company"

"IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the ratification of 1st interim bonus shares issued @ 10% (10 bonus shares for every 100 shares held) and the 2nd Interim bonus shares issued @ 10% (10 bonus shares for every 100 shares held) for the year ended June 30, 2023 is hereby approved"

Special Business

To Increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company

"IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the authorized share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from Rs. 500,000,000 (five hundred million) divided into 50,000,000 (fifty million) shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs.1,000,000,000 (one billion) divided into 100,000,000 (one hundred million) shares of Rs. 10 each.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby substituted by the following new clause:

5. The capital of the Company is Rs.1,000,000,000 (one billion) divided into 100,000,000 (one hundred million) shares of Rs. 10 each but is capable of being increased or reduced in accordance with the Company's regulations and legislative provisions for the time being in force in that behalf.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the ordinary shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company in all respect / matters in conformity with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017.