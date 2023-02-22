Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIAA   PK0003401012

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

(PIAA)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
3.700 PKR    0.00%
01/03Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited Appoints Khalid Mahmood and Parveen Agha as Director
CI
2022Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Salalah Airport receives first Pakistan International Airlines flight from Sialkot.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Pakistan International Airlines : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

02/22/2023 | 05:17am EST
PAKISTAN

International Airlines

Great People to Fly With

CORPORATE

SECRETARIAT

FORM

-

19

The General

Manager

Pakistan

Stock

Exchange

Stock Exchange

Building

Stock Exchange

Road

Karachi.

Limited

CS/PSX/CS/APT/23 February 22, 2023

APPOINTMENT

OF

COMPANY

SECRETARY

Dear

Sir,

1.

We have to inform you that

Rao Muhammad

Company Secretary with effect from

January 08, 2023.

Imran

has

been

appointed

as

2.

You

may

accordingly.

please

inform

the

TRE

Certificate

Holders of

the

Exchange

Yours truly,

Rao

Muhammad

Imran

Company

Secretary

Pakistan international Airlines Corporation

Head Office :

-

Pakistan

Karachi Airport

Tel

: 9904

4850

E-mail : secretary@piac.aero

Website: www.piac.com.pk

Limited

Disclaimer

PIA - Pakistan International Airlines Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Marshal Aamir Hayat Chief Executive Officer
Arshad Mahmood Malik President & Executive Director
Amos Nadeem Chief Financial Officer
Aslam R. Khan Chairman
Amir Ali Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED6.63%74
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.52%27 916
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.90%24 479
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.15%22 888
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 268
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC20.43%17 895