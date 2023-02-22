Pakistan International Airlines : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY
PAKISTAN
International Airlines
Great People
to Fly With
The General
Manager
Pakistan
Stock
Exchange
Stock Exchange
Building
Stock Exchange
Road
Karachi
.
CS
/PSX /CS /APT /23 February 22, 2023
1
.
We have to inform you
that
Rao Muhammad
Company Secretary with
effect from
January 08
, 2023 .
please
inform
the
TRE
Certificate
Holders of
the
Exchange
Yours truly
,
Pakistan international Airlines
Corporation
Head Office :
-
Pakistan
Karachi Airport
Tel
: 9904
4850
E - mail : secretary@piac . aero
Website:
www . piac . com . pk
Disclaimer
PIA - Pakistan International Airlines Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:16:10 UTC.
