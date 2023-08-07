Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited is a Pakistan-based company that provides commercial air transportation services, which includes passenger, cargo, and postal carriage services. Other activities of the Company include the provision of engineering and allied services. Its business units include Cargo, Precision Engineering and Ground Handling. Cargo's offerings cover multiple domestic and international destinations and operate a fleet of B777s and A320s to carry freight to different destinations. Cargo transports a range of commodities across Pakistan as well as to several global destinations. Its Precision Engineering Complex (PEC) manufactures high precision parts for the aerospace industry and several other industries. The PEC includes investment casting, conventional and CNC machining, Optics, PCB, Electrical, Electronics and Composites. Its Ground handling services include passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling, and flight operations, among others.

Sector Airlines