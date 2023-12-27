Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Karachi | December 29, 2023
ABOUT ICTSI
34 20
Terminals Countries
ABOUT PICT
Expiry of Concession Agreement and Future Outlook
The Concession Agreement with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) expired on June 17, 2023, and the Concession premises have been taken over by KPT on June 18, 2023. The terminal operated by the Company at Berths 6 to 9 pursuant to the Concession Agreement was its principal line of business. Resultantly, the fundamentals of future business operations have ceased with the expiry of the Concession Agreement. The Company embarked on a review of future business opportunities. The review has been concluded and has not revealed any immediate financially viable business opportunities. In accordance with the Concession Agreement between KPT and PICT, PICT is required to keep its legal existence for a minimum of 3 years following the expiry of the Concession Agreement. During this period, the Company will on a regular basis scan the market for any financially attractive business opportunities compatible with related provisions in its constitutional document. Presently, the Company is actively involved in a complex handover procedure with KPT, including the smooth transition to the new Concession holder. Works are being performed on a cost compensatory basis.
