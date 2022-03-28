Pakistan Oxygen : Advance Copy of Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pakistan Oxygen Limited

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Regulations # 5.6.9(b) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, we are pleased to send herewith in advance a copy of each of the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Oxygen Limited (the Company') along with Statement of Material Facts in English and Urdu languages which are tentatively scheduled to be published in one issue of each of a daily newspaper in English and a daily newspaper in Urdu on April 1, 2022 in terms of Section 132(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, the 26th day of

April 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Pakistan Oxygen

Notice is hereby given that the 73' Annual General Meeting of PAKISTAN OXYGEN LIMITED will be held on Tuesday, the 26th day of April 2022 at 2:00 p.m. virtually via Video Link Facility and in person at the Company's Registered Office, West Wharf, Dockyard Road, Karachi to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To receive and consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December31 2021 and Reports of the

Directors and Auditors thereon.

2. To appoint the Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

3. To capitalize a sum of Rs. 117,181,208 out of the un-appropriated profits of the Company for the issuance of 11,718,121

Bonus Shares to the Members of the Company as at the close of business on April 19, 2022 in the proportion of 25 ordinary shares for every 100 ordinary shares held at that date.

By Order of the Board

Karachi: March 7, 2022

Mazhar IqbaI Company Secretary

NOTES:

1. Closure of Share Transfer Books: Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from April 20, 2022 to April 26, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of the Company's Share Registrar; CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi -74400 at the close of business on April 19, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of aforesaid entitlement.

2. Attendance in the Meeting: A member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and a proxy so appointed shall have the same rights in respect of speaking and voting at the meeting as are available to a Member. An instrument of proxy in order to be effective must be deposited at the Company's Registered Office, West Wharf, Dockyard Road, Karachi-74000 or through email atmazhar.iqbal@pakoxygen.com not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. The proxy must be a member of the Company, except that a Corporation being a member of the Company may appoint as its proxy one of the officers or some other person though not a member of the Company. Further copies of the instrument of proxy may be downloaded from the Company's website: (www.pakoxygen.com). Members are requested to immediately notify any change in their address or bank mandate as registered to the Company's Share Registrar, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi-74400.

3.

Guidelines for CDC Account Holders:

Account Holders of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited ("CDC") will further have to follow the under-mentioned guidelines as laid down in Circular 1, dated 26 January 2000 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan: