Pakistan Oxygen : Advance Copy of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

No�ce is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of PAKISTAN OXYGEN LIMITED (the "Company") will be held on Monday, the 23rd day of January 2023 at 2:00 p.m. virtually via Video Link Facility and in person at the Company's Registered Oﬃce, West Wharf, Dockyard Road, Karachi to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To elect Ten (10) Directors of the Company as ﬁxed by the Board of Directors in their mee�ng held on November 28, 2022, in accordance with Sec�on 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 for a period of 3 years commencing from January 30, 2023. The re�ring Directors are Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik, Mr. Siraj Ahmed Dadabhoy, Syed Hassan Ali Bukhari, Mr. Shahid Mehmood Umerani, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Puri, Mr. Feroz Rizvi, Mr. Muhammad Zindah Moin Mohajir, Ms. Tushna D Kandawalla and Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

2. To consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass with or without modiﬁca�on, the following resolu�ons as Special Resolu�on:

RESOLVED as and by way of Special Resolution THAT the Authorized Share Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from Rs. 700,000,000 (Rupees Seven Hundred Million) divided into 70,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,500,000,000 (Rupees One Billion and Five Hundred Million) divided into 150,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs 10/- each and THAT the existing Clause 5 of Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby amended to read as follows:

Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association

The share capital of the Company is Rs. 1,500,000,000 (Rupees One Billion and Five Hundred Million) divided into 150,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each. The shares in the original or any increased capital may be divided into several classes, and there may be attached thereto respectively any special rights, privileges, conditions or restrictions.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company Secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorized to take necessary steps and execute documents as may be expedient for the purpose of giving eﬀect to the spirit and intent of the above resolutions.

A statement of material facts as required under Sec�ons 166(3) and 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 is annexed to this No�ce of Mee�ng and is being sent to the Members.

By Order of the Board Karachi: November 28, 2022 MAZHAR IQBAL Company Secretary

