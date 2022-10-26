Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Oxygen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAKOXY   PK0003801013

PAKISTAN OXYGEN LIMITED

(PAKOXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
130.03 PKR    0.00%
12:28aPakistan Oxygen : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
08/29Pakistan Oxygen Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/28Pakistan Oxygen Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Oxygen : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

10/26/2022 | 12:28am EDT
Disclaimer

Linde Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 005 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net income 2021 451 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2021 2 224 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 619 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart PAKISTAN OXYGEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Oxygen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matin Amjad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Syed Ali Adnan Chief Financial Officer
Waqar Ahmed Malik Non-Executive Chairman
Arshad Manzoor Head-Information Systems
Muhammad Saad-e-Alam Head-Operations, SHEQ & Deliver
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN OXYGEN LIMITED6.29%35
LINDE PLC-19.72%138 122
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-17.32%54 101
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.60%6 679
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.46.72%5 498
LINDE INDIA LIMITED22.63%3 201