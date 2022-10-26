Pakistan Oxygen : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

|
Date
Time
Title
Symbol
Company
Link
Oct 26, 2022
9:16 AM
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
CEPB
Century Paper & Board Mills Limited
Oct 26, 2022
9:16 AM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30,2022
DCL
Dewan Cement Limited
Oct 26, 2022
9:16 AM
Financial Results for the Quarter
ACPL
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited
Oct 26, 2022
9:16 AM
Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PAKOXY
Pakistan Oxygen Limited
Oct 26, 2022
9:15 AM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PNSC
Pakistan National Shipping Corporation
Oct 25, 2022
3:25 PM
Board Meeting in Progress
PAKOXY
Pakistan Oxygen Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:20 PM
Corporate Briefing Session 2022
SHFA
Shifa International Hospitals Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:19 PM
APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION FOR SUBMISSION OF First QUARTERLY ACCOUNTS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,2022 U/S 237 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2017
FRCL
Frontier Ceramics Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:17 PM
Certified true copy of the Resolutions adopted in the Annual General Meeting
STML
Shams Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:14 PM
Financial Results For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PHDL
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:13 PM
Board Meeting in Progress
PNSC
Pakistan National Shipping Corporation
Oct 25, 2022
3:13 PM
Change of Chief Financial Officer of the Company
ASTL
Amreli Steels Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:11 PM
Credit of Final Cash Dividend
MACFL
MACPAC Films Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:10 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
SHEZ
Shezan International Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:09 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
SEPL
Security Papers Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:08 PM
Certified Copy of Resolutions
SAIF
Saif Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:08 PM
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)
DGKC
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:08 PM
Credit of Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
ILP
Interloop Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:07 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
CRTM
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:06 PM
Certified Resolution(s) passed in the 36th Annual General Meeting of J. K. Spinning Mills Limited
JKSM
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:05 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended Sep 30, 2022.
POL
Pakistan Oilfields Limited
Oct 25, 2022
3:02 PM
Certified copy of resolutions adopted in Annual General Meeting
BIFO
Biafo Industries Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:56 PM
Certified Copy of Resolutions
KOHTM
Kohat Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:55 PM
Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed by the Shareholders of NetSol Technologies Ltd., in 26th Annual General Meeting at the Registered Office of the Company and Through Video Link Held on 25-10-2022
NETSOL
NetSol Technologies Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:53 PM
Financial Results For The Period Ended September 2022
SMBL
Summit Bank Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:49 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
FCSC
First Capital Securities Corporation
Oct 25, 2022
2:46 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
SHNI
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:41 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-SEP-2022
KOHE
Kohinoor Energy Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:40 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
CRTM
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:32 PM
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PMI
First Prudential Modaraba
Oct 25, 2022
2:29 PM
Notice of Annual Review Meeting-2022
PMI
First Prudential Modaraba
Oct 25, 2022
2:28 PM
Appointment of Director and Chief Executive
ESBL
Escorts Investment Bank Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:16 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
PACE
Pace (Pakistan) Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:13 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
MDTL
Media Times Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:11 PM
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
AWWAL
Awwal Modaraba
Oct 25, 2022
2:10 PM
Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
ALAC
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:10 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
FCEL
First Capital Equities Limited
Oct 25, 2022
2:05 PM
Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022
AWWAL
Awwal Modaraba
Oct 25, 2022
1:46 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
PINL
Premier Insurance Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:45 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
ASTL
Amreli Steels Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:39 PM
CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED IN THE 60th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 25TH OCTOBER 2022
PPP
Pakistan Paper Products Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:30 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
OGDC
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:29 PM
Financial Results for quarter ended September 30, 2022
IBLHL
IBL HealthCare Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:28 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PPP
Pakistan Paper Products Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:26 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
GLAXO
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:18 PM
Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
ATRL
Attock Refinery Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:17 PM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
MUREB
Murree Brewery Company Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:16 PM
Extract of Resolutions Passed in 61st AGM of KTML
KHYT
Khyber Textile Mills Limited
Oct 25, 2022
1:07 PM
Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed by the Shareholders of Matco Foods Limited in Annual General Meeting held on October 24, 2022
MFL
Matco Foods Limited
Oct 25, 2022
12:58 PM
Resolutions passed in the Annual General Meeting
BCL
Bolan Castings Limited
