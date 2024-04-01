Our Reference: SEC/D.7/10/24

April 01, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

We would like to inform you that Mr. Jahangir Piracha who was an Independent Director on the Board of Pakistan Oxygen Limited has resigned from his position with effect from March 29, 2024.

A casual vacancy resulting from the aforementioned resignation, will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly

rb ar

Comany Sedretary

CC: The Executive Director! HOD

Offsile - II Department Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islarnabad

Pakistan Oxygen Limited

P.O.Box 4845 Dockyard Road, West Wharf. Karachi 74000

Phone: +922 3231 33619 I Fax: +9221 3231 1809 I Email:info.pk@pakoxygen.com I Web: www.pakoxygen.com