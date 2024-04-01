Our Reference: SEC/D.7/10/24
April 01, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Dear Sir
RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
We would like to inform you that Mr. Jahangir Piracha who was an Independent Director on the Board of Pakistan Oxygen Limited has resigned from his position with effect from March 29, 2024.
A casual vacancy resulting from the aforementioned resignation, will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly
rb ar
Comany Sedretary
CC: The Executive Director! HOD
Offsile - II Department Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islarnabad
Pakistan Oxygen Limited
P.O.Box 4845 Dockyard Road, West Wharf. Karachi 74000
Phone: +922 3231 33619 I Fax: +9221 3231 1809 I Email:info.pk@pakoxygen.com I Web: www.pakoxygen.com
