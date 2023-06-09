Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Secy/PPP/PSX/Appointment/2022-2023 June 06, 2023 Intl: PSX-2022-2023

GENERAL MANAGER

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD KARACHI.

SUB: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dear Sir,

Kindly refer to the subject cited above, in this regard please be informed that Mr. Dawood Ahmed has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Paper Products Limited with effect from 01.06.2023.

You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.

Thanking you,

On the behalf of Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.

_________________

SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY