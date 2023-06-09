Advanced search
    PPP   PK0008401017

PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(PPP)
2023-06-05
39.55 PKR   -1.32%
Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
PU
06/08Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Head of Internal Audit
PU
05/11Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of chairman and chief executive
PU
Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

06/09/2023
Secy/PPP/PSX/Appointment/2022-2023 June 06, 2023 Intl: PSX-2022-2023

GENERAL MANAGER

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD KARACHI.

SUB: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dear Sir,

Kindly refer to the subject cited above, in this regard please be informed that Mr. Dawood Ahmed has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Paper Products Limited with effect from 01.06.2023.

You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.

Thanking you,

On the behalf of Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.

SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 05:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
