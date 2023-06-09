Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Secy/PPP/PSX/Appointment/2022-2023 June 06, 2023 Intl: PSX-2022-2023
GENERAL MANAGER
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD KARACHI.
SUB: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Dear Sir,
Kindly refer to the subject cited above, in this regard please be informed that Mr. Dawood Ahmed has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Paper Products Limited with effect from 01.06.2023.
You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.
Thanking you,
On the behalf of Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.
_________________
SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 05:34:03 UTC.