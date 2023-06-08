Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Head of Internal Audit

Secy/PPP/PSX/Appointment/2022-2023 June 05, 2023 Intl: PSX-2022-2023

GENERAL MANAGER

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD KARACHI.

SUB: APPOINTMENT OF HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT

Dear Sir,

Kindly refer to the subject cited above, in this regard please be informed that Mr. Arif Awan has been appointed as Head of Internal Audit (HOIA) of Pakistan Paper Products Limited (PPP) in place of Mr. Dawood Ahmed with effect from 01.06.2023.

You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.

Thanking you,

On the behalf of Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.

_________________

SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY