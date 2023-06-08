Pakistan Paper Products : Appointment of Head of Internal Audit

Secy/PPP/PSX/Appointment/2022-2023 June 05, 2023 Intl: PSX-2022-2023
GENERAL MANAGER
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD KARACHI.
SUB: APPOINTMENT OF HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
Dear Sir,
Kindly refer to the subject cited above, in this regard please be informed that Mr. Arif Awan has been appointed as Head of Internal Audit (HOIA) of Pakistan Paper Products Limited (PPP) in place of Mr. Dawood Ahmed with effect from 01.06.2023.
You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.
Thanking you,
On the behalf of Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.
_________________
SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:00:09 UTC.