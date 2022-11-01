Advanced search
    PPP   PK0008401017

PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(PPP)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
69.99 PKR   -0.01%
05:16aPakistan Paper Products : Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022
PU
10/25Pakistan Paper Products : CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED IN THE 60th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 25TH OCTOBER 2022
PU
10/25Pakistan Paper Products : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PU
Pakistan Paper Products : Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

11/01/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Ref. CS/PPPL/PSX/CBS/2021-22

October 31, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd,

Stock Exchange Building.

Karachi.

SUB:

ANNUAL CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FY 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that Pakistan Paper Products Limited is holding its Corporate Briefing Session on Tuesday, November 08, 2022 at 11:30 am via Zoom Video Conferenceat the company registered office Mr. Abid Sayeed (Chief Executive) will brief the audience on the Company's financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the future outlook of the Company.

This briefing will be held as follows;

Briefing Day & Date:

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Briefing Start Time:

11:30 am

Question & Answers:

12:00 pm

Meeting ID:

896 2646 5244

Passcode:

718396

Inquisitive participants who are interested to join this session on the announced schedule are hereby requested to share their Name, Folio Number, E-mail address, and Cell Phone number confirmation of participation by email to cfo@pakpaper.com.

CDC Participant

Name

CNIC/ NTN # ID/Folio No. (If any) Cell No.

E-mail Address

All members of the Company, Analyst community, Shareholders and other Stakeholders are cordially invited to attend the session.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Safia Khurshid

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 234 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net income 2022 61,7 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net Debt 2022 307 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 560 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Paper Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abid Sayeed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman Chief Financial Officer
Abbas Sayeed Non-Executive Chairman
Shoaib Ahmed Khan Independent Director
Aisha Fariel Salahuddin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED4.46%3
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-8.70%3 860
SYLVAMO CORPORATION72.71%2 121
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-29.48%1 400
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.94%1 131
JK PAPER LIMITED102.32%849