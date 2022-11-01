Pakistan Paper Products : Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd,

Stock Exchange Building.

Karachi.

SUB: ANNUAL CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FY 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that Pakistan Paper Products Limited is holding its Corporate Briefing Session on Tuesday, November 08, 2022 at 11:30 am via Zoom Video Conferenceat the company registered office Mr. Abid Sayeed (Chief Executive) will brief the audience on the Company's financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the future outlook of the Company.

This briefing will be held as follows;

▪ Briefing Day & Date: Tuesday, November 08, 2022 ▪ Briefing Start Time: 11:30 am ▪ Question & Answers: 12:00 pm

▪ Meeting ID: 896 2646 5244 ▪ Passcode: 718396

Inquisitive participants who are interested to join this session on the announced schedule are hereby requested to share their Name, Folio Number, E-mail address, and Cell Phone number confirmation of participation by email to cfo@pakpaper.com.

CDC Participant Name CNIC/ NTN # ID/Folio No. (If any) Cell No. E-mail Address

All members of the Company, Analyst community, Shareholders and other Stakeholders are cordially invited to attend the session.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Safia Khurshid

Company Secretary