Pakistan Paper Products : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

Co.Sec./PPPL/ PSX/ Credit Div.45/2021-22

March 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Interim cash dividend @ Rs.2.5/- per share, i.e.25% for the period ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company today dated March 17, 2022.

Sincerely yours,

SAFIA KHURSHEED

COMPANY SECRETARY