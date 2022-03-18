Log in
    PPP   PK0008401017

PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(PPP)
Pakistan Paper Products : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

03/18/2022 | 12:51am EDT
Co.Sec./PPPL/ PSX/ Credit Div.45/2021-22

March 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Interim cash dividend @ Rs.2.5/- per share, i.e.25% for the period ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company today dated March 17, 2022.

Sincerely yours,

SAFIA KHURSHEED

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 04:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
