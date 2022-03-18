Pakistan Paper Products : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

Co.Sec./PPPL/ PSX/ Credit Div.45/2021-22
March 18, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Interim cash dividend @ Rs.2.5/- per share, i.e.25% for the period ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company today dated March 17, 2022.
Sincerely yours,
SAFIA KHURSHEED
COMPANY SECRETARY
