CS/PPP/3rd BOD/PSX/2023-2024

19th April, 2024

THE GENERAL MANAGER

PUCARS / FORM - 3

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE

SECP Through TCS

STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING

STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD- KARACHI.

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3rd QUARTER ENDED 31-03-2024

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday,

19th April, 2024 at 11:00 am recommend the following:

a)

Interim Cash Dividend

35%

b)

Bonus Shares

Nil

c)

Right Shares

Nil

d)

Any Other Entitlement / Corporate Action

Nil

e)

Any Other Price Sensitive Information

Nil

  • The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed (three working days) from 02-05-2024to 06-05-2024(both days inclusive).
  • The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on 30th April, 2024.
  • The Financial Results of The Company/ The Profit and Loss account for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 of the Company is attached as (Annexure- A)
  • Moreover, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-4952 we will transmit Un-Audited Accounts for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 within the stipulated time to PSX electronically through PUCARS.
  • Also, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, requirement of section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, the hard copies of the said Financial Statements will be submitted to the "Commission" SECP.
  • Moreover, Accounts shall also be available and upload on PPP website viz: www.pakpaper.comin due course of time.

Yours Sincerely,

____

DAWOOD AHMED MAPARA COMPANY SECRETARY

CC to:

Executive Director (Enforcement), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad Fax: No. 051-9206015

ANNEXURE-A

The financial results of the Company are as follow:

PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (Un-audited)

Nine Months Ended - (Un-audited)

Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023

----------- (Rupees) -----------

Quarter Ended - (Un-audited)

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

-----------

(Rupees) -----------

Sales - Net

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Administrative expenses

Selling and distribution expenses Other operating expenses

Operating profit

Other income

Finance cost

Profit before taxation

Taxation - Net

Profit for the period

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted

1,427,918,279

(1,128,331,904)

299,586,375

(42,882,955)

(14,732,181)

(41,003,498)

(98,618,634)

200,967,741

819,432

(49,235,628)

152,551,545

(40,038,294)

112,513,251

14.06

1,161,975,152

(1,001,349,736)

160,625,415

(33,700,417)

(15,030,702)

(3,435,170)

(52,166,289)

108,459,126

576,613

(66,198,515)

42,837,225

(10,961,588)

31,875,637

3.98

517,591,578

(384,078,212)

133,513,366

(14,676,542)

(4,768,996)

(32,966,727)

(52,412,265)

81,101,101

89,846

(14,626,286)

66,564,661

(20,113,237)

46,451,424

5.81

423,448,458

(347,029,593)

76,418,864

(11,542,987)

(5,015,531)

(2,120,736)

(18,679,254)

57,739,610

38,400

(32,263,578)

25,514,433

(7,271,404)

18,243,029

2.28

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

