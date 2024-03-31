CS/PPP/3rd BOD/PSX/2023-2024 19th April, 2024 THE GENERAL MANAGER PUCARS / FORM - 3 PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE SECP Through TCS STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD- KARACHI.

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3rd QUARTER ENDED 31-03-2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday,

19th April, 2024 at 11:00 am recommend the following:

a) Interim Cash Dividend 35% b) Bonus Shares Nil c) Right Shares Nil d) Any Other Entitlement / Corporate Action Nil e) Any Other Price Sensitive Information Nil

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed (three working days) from 02-05-2024 to 06-05-2024 (both days inclusive).

(both days inclusive). The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on 30 th April, 2024.

The Financial Results of The Company/ The Profit and Loss account for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 of the Company is attached as (Annexure- A)

Moreover, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-4952 we will transmit Un-Audited Accounts for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 within the stipulated time to PSX electronically through PUCARS.

Also, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, requirement of section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, the hard copies of the said Financial Statements will be submitted to the "Commission" SECP.

Moreover, Accounts shall also be available and upload on PPP website viz: www.pakpaper.com in due course of time.

DAWOOD AHMED MAPARA COMPANY SECRETARY

