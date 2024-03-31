Pakistan Paper Products : Financial Result for the Third Quarter Ended 2024-03-31
April 19, 2024 at 03:26 am EDT
Share
CS/PPP/3rd BOD/PSX/2023-2024
19th April, 2024
THE GENERAL MANAGER
PUCARS / FORM - 3
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE
SECP Through TCS
STOCK EXCHANGE BUILDING
STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD- KARACHI.
SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3rd QUARTER ENDED 31-03-2024
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday,
19th April, 2024 at 11:00 am recommend the following:
a)
Interim Cash Dividend
35%
b)
Bonus Shares
Nil
c)
Right Shares
Nil
d)
Any Other Entitlement / Corporate Action
Nil
e)
Any Other Price Sensitive Information
Nil
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed (three working days) from 02-05-2024to 06-05-2024(both days inclusive).
The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on 30th April, 2024.
The Financial Results of The Company/ The Profit and Loss account for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 of the Company is attached as (Annexure- A)
Moreover, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-4952 we will transmit Un-Audited Accounts for the 3rd Qtr. ended March 31st 2024 within the stipulated time to PSX electronically through PUCARS.
Also, as per PSX Notice No. PSX/N-5036, requirement of section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, the hard copies of the said Financial Statements will be submitted to the "Commission" SECP.
Moreover, Accounts shall also be available and upload on PPP website viz: www.pakpaper.comin due course of time.
Yours Sincerely,
____
DAWOOD AHMED MAPARA COMPANY SECRETARY
CC to:
Executive Director (Enforcement), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad Fax: No. 051-9206015
ANNEXURE-A
The financial results of the Company are as follow:
PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (Un-audited)
Nine Months Ended - (Un-audited)
Notes 31 March 2024 31 March 2023
----------- (Rupees) -----------
Quarter Ended - (Un-audited)
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
-----------
(Rupees) -----------
Sales - Net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Administrative expenses
Selling and distribution expenses Other operating expenses
Operating profit
Other income
Finance cost
Profit before taxation
Taxation - Net
Profit for the period
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
1,427,918,279
(1,128,331,904)
299,586,375
(42,882,955)
(14,732,181)
(41,003,498)
(98,618,634)
200,967,741
819,432
(49,235,628)
152,551,545
(40,038,294)
112,513,251
14.06
1,161,975,152
(1,001,349,736)
160,625,415
(33,700,417)
(15,030,702)
(3,435,170)
(52,166,289)
108,459,126
576,613
(66,198,515)
42,837,225
(10,961,588)
31,875,637
3.98
517,591,578
(384,078,212)
133,513,366
(14,676,542)
(4,768,996)
(32,966,727)
(52,412,265)
81,101,101
89,846
(14,626,286)
66,564,661
(20,113,237)
46,451,424
5.81
423,448,458
(347,029,593)
76,418,864
(11,542,987)
(5,015,531)
(2,120,736)
(18,679,254)
57,739,610
38,400
(32,263,578)
25,514,433
(7,271,404)
18,243,029
2.28
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on
19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 April 2024 07:25:08 UTC.
Pakistan Paper Products Limited is a Pakistan-based company that is engaged in the production and sale of sensitized papers, pro-labels and exercise books. The Company's products include self-adhesive labels, exercise books, ammonia sensitized paper, and photocopy paper and plotter paper. The Company offers PPP branded exercise books, journals, registers, writing pads and college notebooks, among others. Its clients include more than 100 private schools in Pakistan who get their exercise books made under their own cover, including the nationwide branches of The City School. Its ammonia sensitized paper products are used in architects and engineering drawings, among others.